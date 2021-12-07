The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 5A girls basketball team played in a season-opening jamboree last week, followed by its first game – a four point loss in Salem.
The Riverhawk girls played in jamboree at Stevenson High School in Stevenson, Wash., Dec. 2, followed by their Dec. 3 season opener at Class 6A McKay High School. The Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Darcey Hodges lost, 29-25.
“We struggled to shoot the ball, because we were rushing everything,” said Hodges, who was making her The Dalles High coaching debut, and leading a team for the first time ever in her high school coaching career. “We rebounded well, and we played good defense. It was a valuable learning experience for myself, and the girls, so that we can continue to grow and push ourselves.”
The Dalles had some momentum early in the nonleague contest and led 9-5 after the first quarter. The contest between the two evenly matched squads was knotted 15-15 at halftime. The Dalles scored three points in the third and trailed 21-18 after three. McKay outscored The Dalles 8-7 in the fourth quarter to hold on for the victory.
The Dalles frosh Sydney Newbey led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points and 10 rebounds in her first-ever high school game. Hawks sophomore Zoe LeBreton had an impressive overall performance with five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Dalles junior Natasha Muzechenko had two points, four assists and three rebounds. Brezlyn Schwalm led McKay with 13 points, while firing in three, 3-point field goals.
The Dalles faced the Parkrose High Broncos (0-2) Tuesday at home. The Hawks play the Dufur High Rangers (1-0) Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at The Dalles High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play their next game on the road Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. against West Valley High in Yakima, Wash., followed by a Dec. 13 game at the Class 3A Dayton Pirates at 7 p.m.
