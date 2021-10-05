The level of competition notches up this week for the Columbia High cross country team.
The Bruin runners are scheduled to travel northwest to La Center on Wednesday for an 11-school meet at La Center High School. The meet includes some of the teams that should challenge for league and district titles later this fall — including the Bruins.
Columbia prepared for the competition with a 5,000-meter race last week at Pacific Community Park in Vancouver, where the Bruin boys bested two other complete teams. Columbia won the meet with 19 points, followed by King’s Way Christian with 44 and Stevenson with 82. The Columbia girls were edged by Stevenson, 26-29.
The Bruins had both individual winners in junior Camden Uffelman and junior Ella Zimmerman. Uffelman won for the third time in as many tries, covering the Pacific Community Park course in a personal-best 17 minutes, 37 seconds. Gomez Luke of King’s Way was second in 18:02. Columbia took the next six spots, as a number of Bruin runners raced to personal bests on the flat course.
“We had a great meet,” Columbia Coach Mike Hannigan said. “Eighty-three percent of the runners set new PRs.
“We have been training and racing on hilly terrain, so running a flat course let the athletes feel a bit of confirmation about all the hard work they have put in.”
Zimmerman won in a season best 21:22; it was her second win in three races this fall.
Hannigan said the continued improvement from his runners comes at a good time midway through the season, especially heading into this week’s meet. “Our first big meet with our main rivals will be (Wednesday) in La Center,” he said.
Hannigan said he was pleased with the “big PRs from a wide range of athletes.”
“On the girls team we saw two athletes, Damarys Alvarez and Grace Bjelland-Lathim, drop nearly three minutes each,” he explained. “We are improving, and we hope to surprise our competition with our toughness.”
Columbia continues to point toward the season-concluding meets: the Oct. 20 Trico League championship at Vancouver Lake; and the 1A/2A District IV meet Oct. 28 at Lewis River Golf Course in Woodland. Top teams and individuals at district qualify for the WIAA state meet Nov. 6 in Pasco.
