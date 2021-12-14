Just like they were during the short spring season when they were undefeated (9-0), the No. 2 ranked Trout Lake High girls basketball team is one of the best teams in the Gorge again during the winter season.
The Mustangs will be tested Friday when 3-1 Dufur comes to town for the Big Sky League opener for both teams.
Playing in the OSAA’s Class 1A level for the first time ever, Trout Lake extended its winning streak to 12 games overlapping two seasons with its 3-0 start. The Mustangs won their Dec. 6 season opener at home 39-25 over Condon (2-1), followed by a 62-22 victory over the Open Door Christian Academy High Huskies (3-1) Dec. 10. Trout Lake then won its third straight game this year, 37-30, on Saturday over the Wallowa High Cougars in the Hawk Tournament at Horizon Christian High School in Hood River.
First-year Coach Dennis Anderson’s Mustangs have another nonleague game Thursday at Class 3A Westside Christian High (1-3) in Tigard at 7:30 p.m. Trout Lake’s Big Sky home opener vs. Dufur is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. The Mustangs play Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-1) at Lyle High School.
Trout Lake is led by senior point guard Wynsome Painter and junior, 6-foot-1, post Willa McLaughlin.
Dufur is off to a good start to the girls basketball season, as well, and will take a three-game win streak against 1A opponents. The No. 17 ranked Rangers, guided by Coach Nathan Morris, won 37-26 over the Imbler Panthers (0-5) Dec. 10, followed, by a 37-32 win, Dec. 11, over the Prairie City Panthers (2-2). Both games were in the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament at Powder Valley High School.
In the win over Imbler, Dufur senior post Brooke Beachamp led the Rangers in scoring with 13 points, and sophomore post Hayley Peterson scored 12. Against Prairie City, Peterson led Dufur with 12 points and senior guard Hannah Kortge added 11.
“It was a good weekend for us getting two wins and we did it without starters Abby Beal and Piper Neal, who are both injured,” said Morris. “They’re two of our really high energy type of players, but we’ve kind of weathered through without them. It was two good wins for us while we’re going through some adversity.”
Dufur follows its Trout Lake contest with a 2 p.m. Saturday home game versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-2).
“It’s going to be an interesting game versus Trout Lake, because I’ve never seen them play before,” said Morris. “They (Mustangs) were quite good last year, but I heard they lost a couple of seniors. I think they’re one of the best teams in our league. It’s going to be kind of a unique situation to be going into a league game not knowing anything about your opponent.”
Dufur’s only defeat was Dec. 8 in a 41-27 loss on the road to the Class 5A The Dalles High Riverhawks (2-2).
“It was a good test for us, but we were without Abby and then Piper got hurt in that game (versus The Dalles),” said Morris. “We weren’t quite ready for the level of physicality at the 5A level. I would like to play them again, because I think we would have a pretty good shot at winning.”
