The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team had a great start to its OSAA Class 4A schedule with a 5-1 non-league win Sept. 5 versus Class 3A Corbett High, but lost at Hood River Valley two days later, 3-2.
Against Corbett (2-2-1), Riverhawks junior forward Hulises Najera scored a hat trick (three goals) to help lead The Dalles to the victory. Najera was playing in a Riverhawk game for the first time since his season ended last fall because of a knee injury.
Third-year Coach Jesus Granados said, “We probably had a couple of chances to tie the game and maybe even get a win against Hood River, but that didn’t happen. The boys played really well, and they looked really sharp against Hood River. It just took us awhile to get started and build up our confidence level.”
Granados said Najera is still not completely 100% recovered from the injury.
“Hulises was pretty well worn out after playing about 60 minutes against Hood River,” he said. “Once he reaches 100% of his fitness capability, then look out because he’ll be playing much stronger against all of our opponents.”
The Riverhawks’ defense, led by Carter Randall, Nolan Donivan, Gilberto Guttierez, Hector Morales and Oswaldo Heredia dominated the contest versus Corbett. The Riverhawks led 2-0 at halftime.
Riverhawk senior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado had just three saves because there were not many challenging offensive attacks by the Cardinals. Sophomore midfielder Juan Camarillo scored a goal on a free kick and junior midfielder Anthony Santana also scored a goal against Corbett.
Against Hood River, Alvarado made seven key saves to help lead the Riverhawk defense. Hood River jumped in front 2-0 before The Dalles trimmed the margin in half when Santana scored off an assist from Camarillo in the 38th minute.
Santana scored his second goal off an assist from freshman forward David McCracken to tie the match, but the Eagles scored the game-winner in the 55th minute.
