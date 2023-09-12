The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team had a great start to its OSAA Class 4A schedule with a 5-1 non-league win Sept. 5 versus Class 3A Corbett High, but lost at Hood River Valley two days later, 3-2.

Against Corbett (2-2-1), Riverhawks junior forward Hulises Najera scored a hat trick (three goals) to help lead The Dalles to the victory. Najera was playing in a Riverhawk game for the first time since his season ended last fall because of a knee injury.