After having several games postponed recently because of COVID-19 related health and safety protocol issues, The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team was happy to be playing again when they resumed their Class 5A Intermountain Conference schedule Jan. 28.
Prior to last Friday’s contest, the Hawks played their last game Jan. 13 (a 58-23 loss to Gladstone), and they faced a similarly strong opponent again in a matchup against the highly regarded No. 9 ranked Ridgeview High Ravens of Redmond (2-1 IMC, 10-6 overall). The Ravens proved their worth with a 47-18 win over the Hawks (0-2 IMC, 2-9) at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
The much younger Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Darcey Hodges, were outplayed in every aspect of the game by the more experienced (five seniors, five juniors) and hot-shooting Ravens, who led from start-to-finish.
“We had a COVID related pause in our athletic department and now we have five games in a week,” said Hodges. “The girls are playing hard in every game and we’re getting better and making big improvements. We’ve had an up-and-down season in terms of consistency and being able to practice and play games, so it’s been difficult in that way. We worked real hard this week and they hustled and ran a lot to help improve our conditioning, so we’re getting there.”
Ridgeview has the IMC’s top-ranked offense with an average of 47 points per game. The Ravens hit that target in their 29-point win, which was their largest margin of victory this season.
“Rebounding and turnovers were the key problems for us and they (Ravens) are a good rebounding team,” said Hodges. “Most of our team is freshmen (three) and sophomores (four) and we had a COVID-shortened spring season last year, so we’ve had a limited amount of time in the gym.”
Ridgeview scored the first eight points of the game before The Dalles got on the scoreboard when sophomore guard Zoe LeBreton (team-high 11 points) sank a free throw 5:48 left in the first quarter.
“They (Ravens) are a real good team,” said LeBreton. “I had a pretty good game, but have to give credit to my teammates, because they’re the ones that pass to me and see me when I’m going towards the hoop. We’re young, but we have so much room for growth and we can’t wait to get out on the court and play our hearts out, because that’s what we like to do.”
Ridgeview extended its lead to 12-1 advantage before LeBreton sank a jumper in the lane. LeBreton scored all of the Hawks’ points in the first half, including a layup in the middle of the lane which trimmed the Raven lead to 15-9 with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter.
The Ravens then took control of the contest with a 12-0 run to go ahead 27-9 at halftime. The Raven momentum continued, as they built their lead to 32-9 early in the second half. Sophomore Keliani Crichton-Tunai grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback jumper in the lane with 5:32 left in the third for the first points by a Hawks’ player other than LeBreton.
Ridgeview’s starters didn’t play in the final four minutes of the game, as The Dalles limited the Ravens to their lowest-scoring quarter of the game - eight points. The 18 points by the Hawks was their lowest total in a game this year.
The Hawks were hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak when they faced the Class 3A Riverdale High Mavericks (12-6) of Portland in a nonleague home game Monday, which was followed by Tuesday’s IMC home game against the Pendleton High Buckaroos (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles plays its next IMC contest against Gorge rival Hood River Valley (0-2 IMC, 5-7 overall) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hood River.
Hodges said: “We’re always excited to play Hood River, but I just wish it wasn’t in the middle of the other games, but we’ll try hard and be as ready as we can.”
LeBreton added: “It’s always fun to play Hood River; they’re good competitors and I’m excited to see how well we can do against them. Honestly, I’m excited to play against anyone and I’m just looking forward to playing more games.”
