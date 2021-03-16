Competing at the OSAA’s Class 5A level for the first time in six years, The Dalles High Riverhawks had a spectacular start to their 2021 Special District 1 football season with a 27-6 win at Putnam on Friday in Milwaukie.
The Riverhawks, guided by fifth-year Coach Andy Codding, broke a 6-6 first quarter deadlock by scoring 21 consecutive points in their first contest in 16 months. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were able to bust some kids lose for some good runs a couple of times during the game,” said Codding. “It’s nice to come out here and get the win, despite all the penalties and turnovers that we had to endure. We’ve got some things that we need to fix and now we just need to focus on doing that. We had six fumbles, so we have to work on ball security, and we’ll clean that up and improve on our penalties and get better from week one to week two.
“In the first game of the year, you expect to have some issues like that. To overcome them and still get the win sure makes us feel pretty happy.”
The Dalles (1-0) went up 6-0 in the first quarter when junior wide receiver/defensive back Jaxon Pullen (eight carries, 152 yards rushing) scored on a 70-yard touchdown run. Putnam answered with its only touchdown to tie the game at 6-6. The Riverhawks bounced right back with an 83-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Skyler Leeson. Freshman place kicker Francisco Meza booted the PAT to give The Dalles a 13-6 lead after the first quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Leeson had a strong performance, with three carries for 102 yards rushing and 11-for-16 passing for 203 yards. The Dalles had 558 yards of total offense, which included a solid ground game of 355 yards.
The Dalles added touchdowns in each of the final two quarters. Senior running back Dusty Dodge (seven carries, 66 yards rushing) scored on a two-yard TD run and Meza kicked the extra point to put the Riverhawks up 20-6. In the fourth quarter, Leeson threw a six-yard TD pass to junior receiver Andrew Savaiinaea (three receptions, 39 yards) and Meza’s PAT put The Dalles comfortably in front 27-6 with 4:27 remaining.
The contest marked The Dalles’ first game since a Nov. 23, 2019 Class 4A state playoff contest. The Dalles competed at the Class 4A level from 2016 through 2019.
“It’s been such a long time since they had a chance to go out and play with their friends in a competitive atmosphere and trying to beat another school in football,” said Codding. “There was lots of smiles, everyone was happy and it was fun seeing the kids getting back out on the field and they all played well. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times, but if you take some things like that away, I think we did a really good job of running our offense and our defense. We just need to improve on limiting our turnovers and try to eliminate the self-inflicted penalties like we had.”
The Riverhawks host La Salle Prep (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Falcons won 63-20 over the St. Helens Lions (0-2) last week. The Dalles’ five-game schedule includes a March 25 home game against the Class 6A Wilson Trojans, followed by conference road games April 2 at Hood River and April 9 at Redmond.
