After having a COVID-shortened season last year, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team is excited that things are back to normal, as they compete in their first full schedule of Class 5A Intermountain Conference events for the first time since 2019.
The Hawks, guided by longtime Coach Dan Telles, have an 11-event schedule that includes a regional tournament May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland, followed by the OSAA Class 5A state tourney May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. The Hawks opened their season Monday in a three-team tourney on the 18-hole Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“We have some guys who have the potential to do very well this season, including juniors Joe Codding, Kenneth Miller and Keeler Lawson,” said Telles. “Our five-member varsity squad also includes senior Chase Sam and his brother, Connor, a sophomore. Codding, Miller, and Lawson have a decent shot at qualifying for state. We’ll do OK, and I think we’ll have as good of a shot as anybody else to advance to regionals.”
Codding shot a 96 and was 34th at the non-sanctioned (by the OSAA) state tourney last year at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield. Spencer Taylor, a 2021 The Dalles High graduate, shot a team-best 95 for 32nd place. Miller had a score of 103 and Chase Sam shot 106 at the state tourney last year.
“My goal is to shoot in the high 70s this year, which would be a big turnaround from last year,” said Codding, whose career best score is 89, which he had at a tournament last year. “I think everybody else on our team is looking good, too.
“It’s always a lot of fun to get out there and play and be competitive with other schools. I like our home course and I know it very well and we’re thankful that they allow us to practice at The Dalles Country Club. We’re having fun and our team is getting a lot better and improving, which is what we like to see. I think we’ll have a solid top four.”
In the six-team IMC, the top teams are expected to be the Crook County High Cowboys, the Hood River Valley High Eagles, and the Ridgeview High Ravens, according to Telles.
The Hawks will compete on their home course in their next event Friday — an eight-team tourney beginning at 8:45 a.m. at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole course. The other teams entered in the tournament include Hood River, Pendleton, La Grande, St. Helens, Gladstone, Seaside and Goldendale.
