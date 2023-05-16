Crook County High’s girls team is the favorite at the May 19-20 Tri-Valley League district track and field championships at Madras High School, but The Dalles likely will have a say in the final outcome.

Riverhawk athletes have steadily climbed the league’s performance lists this spring and potentially have placers (top eight) in each of the 15 individual events, as well as the two relays. The latter races could be a showcase for Coach Garth Miller’s team, especially the 4x400 meter relay of which The Dalles will have the top-seeded team (Lilly Adams, Madelyn Harrison, Zoe Dunn, and Amyrah Hill). The Riverhawks’ best 4x400 thus far of 4:14.88 is the second best mark in Class 4A.