Crook County High’s girls team is the favorite at the May 19-20 Tri-Valley League district track and field championships at Madras High School, but The Dalles likely will have a say in the final outcome.
Riverhawk athletes have steadily climbed the league’s performance lists this spring and potentially have placers (top eight) in each of the 15 individual events, as well as the two relays. The latter races could be a showcase for Coach Garth Miller’s team, especially the 4x400 meter relay of which The Dalles will have the top-seeded team (Lilly Adams, Madelyn Harrison, Zoe Dunn, and Amyrah Hill). The Riverhawks’ best 4x400 thus far of 4:14.88 is the second best mark in Class 4A.
Dunn, a senior, is the favorite in the long jump and triple jump, as her personal bests in both events (17-foot, 10-inch, long jump, 37-8.25 triple) also lead Class 4A this season. Harrison is ranked second in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100. Adams is ranked third in both the 200 and 400.
The Dalles should score ample points in the three distance races with sophomore Alana Casady (No. 2 in the 3000, No. 3, 800, 1500), junior Ruby Jaimes Mora (fifth, 1500) and senior Fiona Dunlop (sixth, 3000). Hurdler/jumper Hannah Adams is ranked second in the high jump (4-11) and fourth in the 100 hurdles). Seniors Amy Hernandez (discus) and Josefine Nielsen (triple jump) are in contention for state meet berths in those events, as well.
The top two finishers at district — and those who meet qualifying standards, including one statewide wild card berth in each event — qualify for the 2023 OSAA Class 4A state meet, May 26-27, at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Crook County and Madras appear to be the favorites in the Tri-Valley boys meet, based on best times and marks this season. The strength of the Riverhawk boys team is its distance crew, led by senior Juan Diego Contreras, freshman Tyson Long and Aiden Erickson, and junior Leo Lemann. Contreras is ranked fastest in the league in the 800, 1500 and 3000. Long is ranked No. 3 in the 800 and 1500; and Erickson is ranked fifth in the 3000. Lemann is ranked third in the 3000 and fifth in the 1500.
Sophomore Julian Morehouse leads the Tri-Valley pole vaulters, while freshman Derek Goulart is ranked second in the high jump. Sophomore River McClure has come on lately in the javelin — ranked fifth, ahead of teammate Merik Peacock — and the 300 hurdles (43.41 No. 2 mark set last week).
Senior Joe Codding leads the Riverhawk throwers. He will compete in the state golf tournament earlier in the week (see related story this issue) before continuing his track and field training leading up to district.
