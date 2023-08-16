The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team a year ago reached the OSAA Class 4A eight-team state tournament for the first time in 21 years.

So, what can the Riverhawks expect to do for an encore in 2023? That remains to be seen, but all indications are that the Riverhawks will have a very good shot of qualifying for the state playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Tags

Recommended for you