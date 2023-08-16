The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team a year ago reached the OSAA Class 4A eight-team state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
So, what can the Riverhawks expect to do for an encore in 2023? That remains to be seen, but all indications are that the Riverhawks will have a very good shot of qualifying for the state playoffs for a second consecutive year.
The Riverhawks, guided by third-year Coach Julie Summers, have another very solid team returning to the court this season. They are hoping to defend their Tri-Valley Conference championship and advance to the state tournament Nov. 3-4 at Springfield High School.
This will be Summers' final season as head coach, as she’ll be moving from The Dalles and relocating because of her husband’s job.
“I’m excited for our team, but there’s mixed emotions since this is my final season,” said Summers. “I’m most excited for the girls that are coming back and I’m so glad that our program in general is looking really good. I expect us to finish atop our league again this year. It will be a battle with the other five teams in our league of course. Having six players returning from a year ago along with six other strong players that will fill the spots vacated by our graduated seniors definitely provides us with a very good team. I believe we will come back this year and have an even stronger team than we had last season.”
The Riverhawks won the 2022 TVC title with a 9-1 record (21-4 overall), which marked their first league championship since 2001. They enjoyed a 16-match win streak that was capped by a 3-0 first-round playoff home win over Scappoose.
“Our goal is to win the league and go to the state tournament and bring home a trophy this year,” said Summers.
A season ago, The Dalles advanced lost in the quarterfinals against Skyline Conference champion, Mazama, and lost to Henley in a consolation round game to conclude the season.
“We definitely battled at the tournament, and we had five set matches in both of the games,” Summers said. “There was a few things that we could’ve done differently, but overall I was super proud of how far we went in the playoffs last year. We were excited to have the opportunity to go to the tournament and we know now what will happen when we get back to the final eight and we’ll be more prepared for it.”
The Riverhawks are hoping to repeat the success that they had a year ago, but it won’t be easy because they’ll have some big shoes to fill after losing six very talented graduated seniors from last year’s squad, including TVC Player-of-the-Year Kennedy Abbas.
The Riverhawks have a talented team that includes six returning players, including TVC all league award winners Jeilane Stewart, Zoe LeBreton and Lilly Adams. That senior trio along with senior twin sisters Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai, and junior Laci Hoylman are the returning varsity players.
The Dalles opens the season at a jamboree Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. at Corbett High School. The Riverhawks play their first non-league game Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. vs. the La Grande High Tigers (6-15 last year) in La Grande.
The Dalles plays a Gorge rivalry non-league match-up Sept. 12 at 6:45 p.m. against the Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles (4-13 last year) in Hood River. The Riverhawks beat the Eagles 3-0 last year. The Riverhawks begin their 10-game TVC schedule Sept. 14 at home versus the Crook County High Cowgirls (20-11 last year).
