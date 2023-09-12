Sometimes a close loss to a high-caliber opponent can feel like a victory. That was exactly the case for The Dalles High Riverhawks in their Sept. 5 season-opening non-league volleyball home match versus La Salle Prep.
The No. 10-ranked Class 4A Riverhawks (2-1) played the No. 3-ranked Class 5A Falcons as evenly as they possibly could before losing in five sets. The Falcons (4-0 Northwest Oregon Conference, 6-1 overall) escaped Kurtz Gym by taking the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-12.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Teresa Morris, nearly overcame a 2-0 set deficit. The Falcons jumped on top with back-to-back wins, 25-17 and 25-19, to gain the early momentum.
“It was a great game and coming back after being down 2-0 and taking them (Falcons) to five games to almost get a win was really amazing,” said Morris. “I’m super proud of everyone on our team. We totally changed our mentality to just going out and being aggressive and swinging at the ball and that’s how we’re going to win games.”
The Riverhawks then turned things around in the third set, led by senior outside hitter Zoe LeBreton and senior Lilly Adams. LeBreton’s kill and an ace by Adams put The Dalles in front with its largest lead of the set at 22-16.
In the fourth set, LeBreton again helped lead the Riverhawks with her powerful all-around performance. LeBreton’s consecutive aces and six straight serving points helped lift The Dalles in front, 7-4. A service ace by junior Christina Geary helped extend the Riverhawk lead to 13-7.
Solid serving by sophomore AizLynn Rubio and a kill by senior outside hitter Jeilane Stewart helped extend the Riverhawks’ advantage to 23-14. A Falcon hitting error, followed by Stewart’s set-winning kill gave the Riverhawks a 25-15 win.
The Riverhawks seemed to have things going their way as they built a 4-3, fifth-set lead. The Falcons responded with a 6-3 run to go up 9-7. The Riverhawks fought back, outscoring the Falcons 5-2 to take a 12-11 advantage. But the Falcons showed that they’re deserving of their high recognition in the OSAA rankings as they outscored the Riverhawks 4-0 down the stretch for a 15-12 win.
Stewart finished with 16 kills, 10 assists and 16 digs. LeBreton had 12 kills and 20 digs. Junior middle blocker Laci Hoylman had six kills and three blocks. Senior Natalie Titus had five kills and two blocks. Senior defensive specialist Keiliani Crichton-Tunai had a team-high 32 assists and three kills. Junior libero Madison Brock had five digs and Rubio had six digs.
The Riverhawks bounced back from the narrow loss two days later by winning 3-2 at Pendleton High.
“We’re just trying to learn to play the same all the time no matter what team we’re playing. We’ll have another big game in our opening league contest on Thursday. It will be interesting to see what the other teams in our league look like this year.”
The defending Tri-Valley Conference champion Riverhawks open their 10-game regular season league schedule Sept. 14 at home versus Crook County.
