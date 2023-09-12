Sometimes a close loss to a high-caliber opponent can feel like a victory. That was exactly the case for The Dalles High Riverhawks in their Sept. 5 season-opening non-league volleyball home match versus La Salle Prep.

The No. 10-ranked Class 4A Riverhawks (2-1) played the No. 3-ranked Class 5A Falcons as evenly as they possibly could before losing in five sets. The Falcons (4-0 Northwest Oregon Conference, 6-1 overall) escaped Kurtz Gym by taking the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-12.