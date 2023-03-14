MadelynHarrison35.jpg

The Dalles junior Lilly Adams runs a relay race during the 2022 OSAA Track and Field State Championships. The Dalles’ Mullen Leavitt Invitational is scheduled for March 17.

 CGN photo/file

Two prominent factors come into play when assessing The Dalles High School’s girls track and field fortunes this upcoming season. First, the Riverhawks return all but one point scorer from their 2022 district meet team. And second, the Riverhawks are competing in a smaller enrollment classification this spring.

How those factors translate into The Dalles High’s success in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference remain to be seen, but it’s a good starting point.