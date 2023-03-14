Two prominent factors come into play when assessing The Dalles High School’s girls track and field fortunes this upcoming season. First, the Riverhawks return all but one point scorer from their 2022 district meet team. And second, the Riverhawks are competing in a smaller enrollment classification this spring.
How those factors translate into The Dalles High’s success in the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference remain to be seen, but it’s a good starting point.
Head Coach Garth Nelson isn’t concerned about either factor. “At this point, as a coaching staff, we’re focused on just getting the kids (in shape) and getting our season up and running,” he said. “We’ll deal with district when district comes. I always say we have ‘lots of track to run before district’.”
Sixty-five are out for the Riverhawk track and field program, including 16 seniors and a large group of 23 freshmen.
The Riverhawk girls finished fourth in the 2022 Class 5A Intermountain Conference district meet with 96 points. Of those 96 points, 88.5 were scored by underclassmen. “I’m looking forward to another year with those girls,” Miller said.
Zoe Dunn led the way. As a junior she won the long jump, was second in the triple jump and ran legs on both of The Dalles’ district champion relay teams. Dunn last month signed a letter of intent to compete next season at Division I Eastern Washington University. She is The Dalles school record holder in the triple jump at 37-feet, 1-inch, and her long jump best of 17-10.25 is closing in on the all-time long jump mark of 18-4.
“Zoe is a very hard worker; she pushes the other girls, and she encourages everyone,” said Miller. “Zoe is just a real positive person on our team and she’s a great team leader.”
Other members of those champion relay teams also return. Juniors Lilly Adams, Madelyn Harrison and Amyrah Hill joined Dunn on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay squads at state. All three placed individually at district in the 100 meters, and Adams was third in the 200 and sixth in the 100 high hurdles. Hannah Adams was sixth in the high hurdles and also placed at district in the high jump.
Also back for the Riverhawks is sophomore distance runner Alaina Cassidy, who was third in the 3000 and fourth in the 1500 at the IMC district finals. Cassidy was seventh in the 4A state cross country race this past fall. The Riverhawk distance crew also includes 2022 IMC district placers Ruby Jaimes Mora and Fiona Dunlop.
Jumper Lexie Irving and thrower Lindy Taylor also will provide senior leadership for the Riverhawks, Miller said.
The Dalles was second in 5A state in 2022 in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x100, while Dunn was second in each of her horizontal jumps. The Riverhawks were seventh as a team.
On the boys side, senior Juan Diego Contreras led the Riverhawks to the 4A state cross country championship this past spring with his runner-up individual finish. He is the school record holder in the 3000 and No. 2 in the 1500. Contreras was fourth at the 5A state meet a year ago in the longer race and sixth in the metric mile.
Distance teammate Leo Lemann also competed at state in the 3000 after finishing third at district; he finished fourth at the 4A state cross country meet in November 2022. Other members of that cross country team include sophomore brothers Egan and Vincent Ziegenhagen, senior Kayden McCavic and frosh Tyson Long. McCavic placed eighth at the IMC district meet in the 3000, while Egan Ziegenhagen was ninth in both distance races.
“Having those guys, that’s a great shot in the arm for us,” Miller said. “Having a state champion cross country team coming out for track.”
Sophomore River McClure (javelin) is the top returning thrower for the Riverhawk boys. McClure also finished fourth at district in 2022 in the high jump. Sophomore Julian Morehouse finished tied for fourth in the pole vault, and he was eighth in the long jump at district as a freshman.
Senior Joe Codding is out for track and field for the first time, working with his dad, Andy, the new throws coach for the Riverhawks. Also among those with district-meet experience returning in the field events for the Riverhawks are: Merik Peacock (javelin); Michael Cole and Skyler Coburn (jumps and/or hurdles); and Adrian Rodriguez and Anthony Santana in the jumps.
Tri-Valley notes: Crook County joined The Dalles in the Tri-Valley after last year’s reclassification. The Cowgirls won the IMC district meet a year ago, while The Dalles’ girls were fourth. Graduation losses hurt Crook County’s throwing depth, but the Cowgirls return most of their district points on the track and in the jumps. The Tri-Valley also includes Madras, Molalla, Estacada, and Gladstone. Estacada won the 2022 girls team district title and Madras won the boys competition.
Tri-Valley track and field nerd alert: Based on 2022 district finals performances, had The Dalles and Crook County competed at the 2022 Tri-Valley boys district meet (instead of departed schools North Marion and Corbett), Madras, the Riverhawks, and Crook County would have finished 1-2-3 – within a relay’s reach of one another with 138, 136 and 130 points, respectively. On the girls side, the finish would have been Crook County, with its dominate throwers, topping The Dalles for first place by 40 points or so. Take out the seniors’ points from both teams and the Riverhawks win by 20.
Commented