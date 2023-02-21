Facing the top-two Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference teams on the road proved to be very tough matchups for The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team as they lost two straight games last week.
The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (3-6 TVC, 9-10 overall) struggled offensively with their lowest score in a league contest this year in a, 61-27, loss to the No. 8-ranked Madras White Buffaloes (7-2 TVC, 14-8 overall) on Feb. 13 at Madras High School.
The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Darcy Hodges, had a much-improved offensive performance though in a, 59-45, loss on Feb. 17 to the No. 2-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (7-2 TVC, 19-4 overall) at Gladstone High School.
“The girls came out and played their hearts out against Gladstone,” said Hodges. “We got down early and the girls just kept fighting all the way to the end. We got to within eight late in the game in the fourth quarter, so it was fun to watch our strong comeback effort.”
The Riverhawks came out and played tough against a solid Gladiators squad that is undefeated (10-0) at home. Gladstone was in front 15-10 after the first quarter and led 27-20 at halftime. The Gladiators took control of the game in the third as they outscored the Riverhawks 23-12 to build an insurmountable 50-32 lead after three.
Sophomore post Sydney Newby led the Riverhawks in scoring with 18 points and junior guard Zoe LeBreton had 12. It marked the second game for LeBreton since returning from a concussion that she sustained a month ago.
Despite their recent struggles, the Riverhawks still have a shot to qualify for the playoffs. The Riverhawks’ chances for a postseason berth would’ve been greatly improved with a win in their final regular season contest Tuesday versus the Molalla High Indians (results was after the printed edition deadline.)
“The play-in round kind of depends on what your rankings are and so I think since we’re No. 14, we’ll probably get a wild card spot in the play-in round,” said Hodges. “We won’t really know if we qualified for a play-in game until Wednesday. It would be very exciting though if we do make it.”
Winners of the Feb. 24, 16-team play-in round advance to first-round matchups in the 16-team state playoffs beginning Mar. 3.
Five of the six TVC teams are ranked in the top 15 of the OSAA rankings, which indicates the strength of the conference this season.
