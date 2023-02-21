Facing the top-two Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference teams on the road proved to be very tough matchups for The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team as they lost two straight games last week.

The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (3-6 TVC, 9-10 overall) struggled offensively with their lowest score in a league contest this year in a, 61-27, loss to the No. 8-ranked Madras White Buffaloes (7-2 TVC, 14-8 overall) on Feb. 13 at Madras High School.