The Dalles High’s girls track and field team finished third in the final event — the 4x400 meter relay — to move into a tie for eighth place at last weekend’s Class 4A state meet in Eugene.
The Riverhawk team of junior Lilly Adams, junior Madelyn Harrison, junior Amyrah Hill, and senior Zoe Dunn clocked 4 minutes, 9.84 seconds in the 4x400 to score six team points, giving them 27 for the two-day meet at Hayward Field. The four-lap relay time is the seventh best all-time at The Dalles High School.
The Dalles athletes placed in six events, including the 4x100 relay where the same Riverhawk quartet was sixth in 50.94 seconds — the 10th best time in school history.
As she is accustomed, Dunn had a busy weekend. In addition to her relay legs, she finished second in the triple jump at 36 feet, 5 inches, and she was third in the long jump at 17-0.75. The senior capped her Riverhawk career with five state meet placings in the horizontal jumps and four district championships. Her triple jump best of 37-8.25 — set May 6 at the Rex Putnam Invitational — is the No. 1 mark in school history. Her long jump PR of 17-10 is ranked fourth all-time. She set that mark April 8 at the Sandy Invitational.
Harrison, a junior, placed sixth at the state championships in the 200. She raced to a near personal record 26.77 in Friday’s preliminary round, and she ran 27.3 in the Saturday afternoon final. Her best of 26.73 is ranked No. 7 on the Riverhawk all-time list.
Adams was eighth in the 400 final in 1:02.55. She ran a 1:01.53 in the prelims, just off her PR of 1:01.35.
Sophomore distance runner Alana Casady was ninth in the Friday 3000 final in a personal best 11:22.84. She finished 11th a day later in the 1500 in 5:17.25.
Philomath won the girls meet with 90 points. Crook County was the top Tri-Valley League team, placing fifth — one point behind Henley.
Contreras caps The Dalles distance running career at state
Senior Juan Diego Contreras was fourth in the 1500 meters and seventh in the 3000 at last weekend’s Class 4A state track and field meet in Eugene.
The decorated distance runner ran a season best 9-minute, 10.29-second time in the 3000 on Friday. He doubled back on Saturday to run 4:10.97 in the 1500. Contreras scored 10 points as The Dalles finished 21st as a team.
Contreras finished his The Dalles High running career with five individual district track and field titles — three in the 3000 and two in the 1500. He also was a key part of the reshuffling of the school record book. Contreras holds the school record in the 3000 — 8:35.39, set in the 2022 Class 5A state meet. He is No. 2 on the school’s all-time list in the 1500 with a best of 3:57.51, which he set his sophomore year at the 2021 5A state meet. His best in the 800 of 1:58.76 is No. 4 on the Riverhawk record list.
Contreras also won district cross country championships in 2022 (Tri-Valley) and 2021 (Intermountain Conference). He was second at the 2022 4A state meet this past fall and finished third at the 5A state meet in 2021.
The Riverhawks last weekend had three other state meet qualifiers, including sophomore Julian Morehouse, who was sixth in the pole vault. Morehouse cleared at least 13 feet for the fourth time this season. He set his personal record of 14-1 at the May 20 Tri-Valley district finals.
Sophomore River McClure finished ninth in the 300 hurdle, preliminary round on Friday with a 42.54 clocking. Frosh Derek Goulart cleared 5-feet, 10-inches in the high jump to place 10th.
Marshfield won the 4A boys team title, scoring 70.5 points; Pendleton was second with 64. Marshfield trailed Pendleton by 3.5 points heading into the meet’s final event, the 4x400 relay. The Pirates won the race to earn 10 points, while Pendleton finished a non-scoring 10th.
