The Dalles High’s girls track and field team finished third in the final event — the 4x400 meter relay — to move into a tie for eighth place at last weekend’s Class 4A state meet in Eugene.

The Riverhawk team of junior Lilly Adams, junior Madelyn Harrison, junior Amyrah Hill, and senior Zoe Dunn clocked 4 minutes, 9.84 seconds in the 4x400 to score six team points, giving them 27 for the two-day meet at Hayward Field. The four-lap relay time is the seventh best all-time at The Dalles High School.