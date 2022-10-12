Playing their first game since Sept. 29, the well-rested The Dalles girls soccer team lost, 2-1, on the road Oct. 4 at No. 14 Molalla.
The Indians (3-1-1 TVC, 4-2-3 overall) extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, while The Dalles suffered its third straight loss.
The Dalles had played three games in four days two weeks ago and the Riverhawks (3-2 TVC, 4-3-2 overall) were hoping to end their losing streak in Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference game at winless Crook County (0-5 TVC, 0-8 overall) in Prineville (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“Losing three in a row is tough, but they were all against good teams,” said Coach Colby Tonn. “(Versus Molalla), it was a real close game, and it could have gone either way. It was just one of those games where they (Indians) got the two goals, and we didn’t. Even though we are on a three-game slide, we played better on Tuesday than we did in the previous two games. Our spacing was better and our defensive shifts were better, too.”
The Riverhawks had a strong offensive performance, outshooting the Indians, 12-8. The Dalles sophomore midfielder Paola Elias scored a goal, her third this season, and junior forward Amyrah Hill had the assist.
The Riverhawks at Estacada (1-2-2 TVC, 1-5-3 overall) at 6 p.m. Estacada’s only win was 2-0 against Crook County Sept. 28 in Prineville.
Tonn said he is hoping that junior starting goalkeeper Katlyn Sorensen will be able to return to the lineup soon. Sorensen is recovering from a leg injury. Her status uncertain and Tonn said her condition is evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Sorensen has been participating in light practices.
Tonn said there’s a possibility Sorensen could be available to play Thursday versus Estacada. Paola Lopez Torres has stepped into the goalkeeper position in Sorensen’s absence, and she’s done a good job in the last two The Dalles games, Tonn said. Lopez Torres had four saves against Molalla.
“Katlyn has had some good days, but if there’s any swelling or sharp pain, then that would set back her return,” said Tonn.
The Riverhawks entered the week in third place behind Molalla and No. 5-ranked first place Gladstone (5-0 TVC, 8-1 overall) in the six-team Tri-Valley Conference. The Riverhawks have four games remaining on their schedule that concludes Oct. 25.
The top-three teams will qualify for the OSAA state playoffs in November. The Riverhawks last qualified for the playoffs in 2019.
