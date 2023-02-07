Things were looking pretty good for The Dalles High Riverhawk girls basketball team a couple of weeks ago when they had the momentum of a five-game win streak. However, the Riverhawks’ season is on a downward trend after they lost two more Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference road games last week, extending their losing streak to four.

The Riverhawks (2-4 league, 8-7 overall) lost on the road, 48-37, to the Molalla High Indians on Jan. 31, followed by a, 36-24, loss to the Crook County High Cowgirls on Feb. 2.