Things were looking pretty good for The Dalles High Riverhawk girls basketball team a couple of weeks ago when they had the momentum of a five-game win streak. However, the Riverhawks’ season is on a downward trend after they lost two more Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference road games last week, extending their losing streak to four.
The Riverhawks (2-4 league, 8-7 overall) lost on the road, 48-37, to the Molalla High Indians on Jan. 31, followed by a, 36-24, loss to the Crook County High Cowgirls on Feb. 2.
The schedule won’t get any easier for the Riverhawks, as they faced the No. 9-ranked La Grande High Tigers (11-5) in a non-league contest Tuesday at La Grande High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
In the match-up versus Molalla (3-3 league, 11-6), Laci Hoylman led the Riverhawks in scoring with 10 points.
In the contest versus Crook County (3-3 league, 10-8 overall), the Riverhawks led 6-3 in a low-scoring first quarter. The Riverhawks then struggled offensively for the remainder of the game, triggered by a three-point second quarter. The 24 points scored by the Riverhawks marked their second lowest total for the season.
Sydney Newby scored a team-high nine points to lead The Dalles.
The Riverhawks’ offense is struggling, primarily because they’re playing without junior guard Zoe LeBreton, who suffered a concussion at practice Jan. 23; it is uncertain when she’ll be able to return to the lineup.
The Riverhawks will be seeking snap their losing streak when they play the Estacada High Rangers (0-6 league, 5-12 overall) in their next game Friday at home at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Feb. 13, road game at 7 p.m. against the Madras High White Buffaloes (5-1 league, 12-7 overall).
The Riverhawks entered the week in fifth place in the six-team TVC with four games remaining on the schedule. The Riverhawks would probably have to win all four games to keep alive their hopes for an OSAA Class 4A playoff berth.
