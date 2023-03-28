Hood River Valley and The Dalles High boys golf teams are going their separate ways this spring, playing in new leagues. So, their rendezvous earlier this month at Indian Creek Golf Course served as a sendoff of sorts.
Both had reason to smile.
The visiting Riverhawks, with most of their team from last year intact, won the five-way affair. The host Eagles, who have a number of newcomers in the varsity five, boasted the individual winner in senior Kiernan Chown.
The result served perhaps as a future indicator with the more experienced The Dalles squad a stroke or two ahead of HRV; and Chown contending for medalist honors. Then again, golf is a great equalizer, with an ambiguous nature that leads to surprising results more often than not.
Either way, The Dalles started its Class 4A season (after years in Class 5A) with impressive wins in its first two tournaments. The Riverhawk trio of seniors Joe Codding (91), Keeler Lawson (93), Kenneth Miller (93) and Leighton Voodre (100) shot 377 to take first place in the Hood River Valley High Invitational Tournament. Junior Connor Sam shot a non-counting score of 113. Codding took second place individually behind medalist Chown (86) of HRV.
The Class 5A Eagles’ squad, guided by Coach Erin Mason, took second place with a 393. The other three teams, Pendleton, St. Helens, and Milwaukie, each shot scores over 400.
“With Joe and Keeler and the other guys in The Dalles, I knew that they would be a pretty good force this season,” said Mason. “There was absolutely tough weather conditions … with rain and 25 miles per hour wind gusts. It’s going to be an interesting season in the Northwest Oregon Conference this year. Obviously, I’m a fair-weather golfer, so it’s going to be tougher playing in a Portland-area conference, because you can’t hide from the rain over there.”
The Dalles, guided by Coach Dan Telles, followed the win at Indian Creek with another victory in the March 17, 11-team Riverhawk Invitational Tournament at The Dalles Country Club.
“There was a lot of good teams here, but our kids are really playing well; they’re scrapping after having a couple of rough holes, but they always redeem themselves and refocus and get back going on the next hole,” said Telles. “They all improved on the back side, too, so they all did a good job. It’s awesome to win the first two tournaments. The kids are doing great; they’re working hard and they’re playing well. They made the turn on the front nine and then they made adjustments so that they could do better on the back nine.”
The Riverhawks’ quartet of Codding (81), Voodre (90), Lawson (91) and Sam (101) combined for a 363 over two loops on the nine-hole course in The Dalles. Codding recorded another strong second-place finish. Gabriel Hoff had a non-counting score of 108.
“I got second, which isn’t too bad and it’s a good way to start the season. … It was a beautiful day, and I had a lot of fun,” said Codding, who took 19th-place individually in the 5A state tournament last year. “My goal is to help our team qualify for the state tournament again this year, so we’ll see what happens.”
Codding is playing two spring sports as he’s also a member of the Riverhawks’ track and field team, competing in shot put and discus. This is the first year that Codding has competed in high school track.
“I’ve been wanting to come out for track for a long time and the last time I did it was in seventh grade,” said Codding. “My dad (Andy Codding) is the throws coach, so that kind of makes it work out good for me, too.”
The Goldendale High Timberwolves took second in The Dalles at 374, followed by the La Grande High Tigers at 389. Hood River finished seventh at 414. Massimo Cereghino of Molalla earned medalist honors with his 75. The Riverhawks will play in their next event April 4 at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond.
The Eagles were led by the quartet of John Olsen (99), Nils Reierson (99), Charles Wilson (111) and Braden Zorza (105). Cooper Yasui shot a non-counting score of 134.
“We were missing our top-three guys (Kiernan Chown, Davis Kerr, John Logan) because they were on spring break vacations with their families,” said Mason, who has 24 golfers on his squad. “So, it was a great opportunity for the JV kids to play. I was actually pretty happy to be under 420, because for three of our guys, it was their first-ever high school tournament. Obviously, if we had our top three guys, then we probably could’ve easily scored 30 strokes less than that total. It was a good day though for the kids, because they can see what aspect of their game that they need to work on at practice.”
The Eagles will play their next tournament April 3 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
