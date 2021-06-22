The Dalles High Riverhawk boys basketball team went into the Intermountain Conference district playoffs with the momentum of a two-game winning streak and were hoping to extend the streak to three with a victory over the Ridgeview High Ravens.
The Riverhawks (3-7 IMC, 3-8 overall) won their final two league contests, including a 49-40 victory last Thursday at home over the Ravens (3-7 IMC, 4-9). On June 15, The Dalles won at home 63-55 over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (0-9 IMC), snapping a five-game losing streak.
The Riverhawks tied Ridgeview for fourth place in the six-team IMC and then earned a tiebreaker to get the No. 4 seed in this week’s district playoffs. The Dalles, guided by second-year Coach Greg Cummings, faced No. 5 seed Ridgeview for the third time this season in Monday’s quarterfinal contest at The Dalles High School (results came after the printed edition deadline). Monday’s winner plays Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the league leading Crook County Cowboys (10-0 IMC, 14-0) in Prineville.
“The kids played very good in the last two games,” said Cummings. “We came out and played with a ton of energy against Ridgeview, we just outplayed them, and it was a good overall team effort. We played really, really good defense and we forced 29 turnovers. Our team is definitely fun to watch. Our kids really wanted to win, and they were well focused on doing that in the first half.
“Things kind of were just the opposite in the second half when they (Ravens) made a comeback and seemed to play with a higher energy level.”
The Hawks built a 20-point first-half lead, but the Ravens came back and narrowed the margin to seven late in the game. Senior Spencer Taylor led the Hawks in scoring with 13 points. Sophomore guard Styles DeLeon had nine points and six rebounds. Junior Jaxon Pullen had eight points and a team-high five steals. Junior forward Tristan Bass had nine points and four steals and junior guard Shane Floyd had seven points and four steals.
In the win over Pendleton, DeLeon scored a season-high 22 points and had four steals and five assists. It was Senior Night at The Dalles High as Taylor and senior Kenape Stewart were honored along with their parents, for their successful careers on the Riverhawk basketball team.
“We should’ve won by 30 over Pendleton, but these kids just don’t know how to put a team away whenever we have big lead,” said Cummings. “It seems like whenever we get a lead, we always let our opponent creep back into the game to make it more competitive, but we were able to hold them off.”
Taylor’s father, Jim Taylor, who is an assistant coach, was honored in a special ceremony prior to the game; he retired after a 17-year career on the Riverhawks basketball team. Taylor will continue as an assistant coach on the football and track and field teams.
Commented