The Dalles High Riverhawks advanced to the OSAA Class 4A boys basketball state playoffs following a 65-62 Play-In round win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (11-14) Feb. 27 at Pendleton High School.

The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (11-12) overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to get a second straight victory and qualify for the state playoffs for a second consecutive year.