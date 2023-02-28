The Dalles High Riverhawks advanced to the OSAA Class 4A boys basketball state playoffs following a 65-62 Play-In round win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (11-14) Feb. 27 at Pendleton High School.
The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (11-12) overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to get a second straight victory and qualify for the state playoffs for a second consecutive year.
Trailing 40-29 in the third, the Riverhawks went on an 18-7 run, as Henry Begay (12 points), Braden Schwartz (19 points) and Josh Taylor (12 points) each scored to knot it 47-47 after three quarters. It was a seesaw battle in the fourth with several ties and lead changes. Following a 59-59 deadlock, a steal by Cooper Cummings on a Buckaroo possession provided the Riverhawks with a chance to get the lead. Taylor was fouled and he sank two free throws, putting the Riverhawks up 61-59. They led for the remainder of the game.
Schwartz later sank a pair from the line, which proved to be the game-winning points, putting The Dalles in front, 63-59 with 21 seconds left.
The Dalles advanced to play in a March 4, first-round state playoff game against the No. 3 ranked Cascade High Cougars (20-3).
