The Dalles cross country runners — west at the beach one weekend and east to the desert the next — continue to work their way into shape early this season.

The Riverhawks competed at the Sept. 9 Runner’s Soul XC Fest in Hermiston, where the boys team placed fourth. Tyson Long led the way with his 15th-place finish overall, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 4 seconds.