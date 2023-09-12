The Dalles cross country runners — west at the beach one weekend and east to the desert the next — continue to work their way into shape early this season.
The Riverhawks competed at the Sept. 9 Runner’s Soul XC Fest in Hermiston, where the boys team placed fourth. Tyson Long led the way with his 15th-place finish overall, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 4 seconds.
Gabriel Castillo Quintana was 30th for the Riverhawks in 19:00; Trey Hodges was 38th (19:27); Caleb Caldwell 40th (19:34) and Noah Preston 46th (19:46) to complete the team scoring.
Junior Alaina Casady led the Riverhawk girls at Hermiston by finishing 14th in the varsity 5,000-meter race in 21:54. The Riverhawks were seventh as a team in the meet, as Ruby Jaimes Mora was 31st and Nayeli Vergara was 39th.
The Dalles was competing a week after it raced in the 1A-2A-3A-4A division of the Ultimook invitational Sept. 2 near Tillamook. The Riverhawks finished fifth in the varsity boys race among 35 teams, despite not having two of its top seven runners compete in the race. The Riverhawks were led by Long, who was 36th in 19:26. The Dalles also had scoring (top 5 on the team) finishes from: Quintana (48th, 19:51); Hodges (50th, 19:53); Preston (54th, 20:02); and Sawyer Dray (57th, 20:04).
The Riverhawk girls were sixth in the 1A-4A varsity competition at Ultimook, led by Casady’s 15th place finish. Casady covered the 5,000-meter course in 22:01. Teammates Vergara (34th, 22:55), Mora (48th, 23:46), Abigail Pope (70th, 24:48), and Laura Black (87th, 25:41) completed the scoring for Coach Jill Bell’s varsity team.
