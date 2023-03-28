The Dalles High Riverhawks are enjoying one of their finest early seasons in recent history, as they’re 5-0 and have climbed to No. 4 in the OSAA Class 4A baseball rankings — the highest position they’ve earned in many years.

The Riverhawks extended their win streak to five after sweeping a March 25 home doubleheader, 22-4 and 11-1, over the Class 3A Sisters High Outlaws (2-3).