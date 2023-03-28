The Dalles High Riverhawks are enjoying one of their finest early seasons in recent history, as they’re 5-0 and have climbed to No. 4 in the OSAA Class 4A baseball rankings — the highest position they’ve earned in many years.
The Riverhawks extended their win streak to five after sweeping a March 25 home doubleheader, 22-4 and 11-1, over the Class 3A Sisters High Outlaws (2-3).
The Riverhawks jumped out in front of Game 1 with a 6-2 second-inning advantage and exploded for 13 runs in the third to build an insurmountable 19-2 lead. The contest concluded after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“I’m incredibly proud of the kids, because we came off of our coastal trip after playing four games in five days and after a lot of time on the bus, I thought that they would be tired,” said first-year Coach Pat Clark. “We (assistant coaches Bailey Ortega, Ed Ortega) challenged them to dig deep and come out and find a way to get it done today. They came out and just had an offensive explosion with their bats … everybody on our team was just smacking the ball around.”
The Riverhawks were led offensively by Braden Schwartz (4-for-4, four RBI, two doubles), Riley Brock (2-for-5, two RBI), Nathan Hedges (2-for-3, RBI), Cody Agidius (3-for-4, RBI, two doubles) and Will Booth (3-for-3, RBI). The Dalles outhit Sisters, 20-5.
Starting pitcher Brock (nine strikeouts, two walks) and reliever Booth (strikeout, three walks) combined to limit the Outlaws to five hits.
The Riverhawks had another dominating performance in Game 2, led by senior pitcher Manatu Crichton-Tunai (eight strikeouts, walk, two hits allowed).
“We had some outstanding pitching performances by Riley and Manatu, who really threw an absolute gem in Game 2,” said Clark. “We pitched, we played defense and we hit the ball, so when you do those three things, then you’re going to win a lot of games. We haven’t seen the tough part of our schedule yet … we’ve done what we should’ve done and we have a lot of momentum going right now.”
The Dalles scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take control of the contest and end it early again after five innings with the Mercy Rule. The Riverhawks outhit the Outlaws 13-2. Schwartz (2-for-3, four RBI, triple, double), Crichton-Tunai (2-for-2, two RBI, double), Diego Gonzalez (2-for-3), Cooper Klindt (2-for-3) and Agidius (2-for-3, two RBI) led the Riverhawk offense.
The Riverhawks’ four-games-in-four-days schedule started at Lincoln City on March 22 against the Class 3A Taft High Tigers (3-2). The Dalles won, 15-1, in five innings and was led by Schwartz (4-for-4, five RBI, three doubles), Booth (1-for-1, three RBI) and Finley Corbin (2-for-2, RBI). The Riverhawks’ trio of starting pitcher Crichton-Tunai and relievers Henry Begay and and Booth combined for a one-hitter, with seven strikeouts and five walks.
The Riverhawks continued an Oregon Coast, road trip at Class 4A Astoria (3-2) on March 23 at Astoria High School. The Riverhawks built a 9-1 fifth-inning lead, but the game was postponed by rain. The remainder of the contest is scheduled to be played at some point later this season.
The Riverhawks play their next contest Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the North Marion High Huskies (2-3) in Aurora, followed by an April 4, 4:30 p.m. nonleague home game versus the Pendleton High Buckaroos (2-4) at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
