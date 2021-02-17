Most Oregon high school athletes — albeit they might do good to solicit some legal help to wade through myriad restrictions and protocols — received the go-ahead Feb. 12 to return to outdoor sports.
The Oregon Schools Activities Association, following the lead of the Oregon Health Authority, last week released an updated plan for prep sports activities. Health and safety waivers, on-site COVID-19 testing and contact tracing — among other things — are required in order to return to play for athletes in schools in counties that are hosting in-person instruction.
Guidelines for high school sports are based on a county’s COVID-19 risk level, according to OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber.
Washington had eased its restrictions recently and Oregon quickly followed suit. Bottom line, football teams and other outdoor sports teams can begin practicing if their communities meet county metrics.
Many schools, including those in the Gorge, have been holding conditioning sessions. Face coverings continue to be required for participants and coaches.
The OSAA has scheduled a “fall” season, with practices beginning Feb. 22, that includes football, cross country, soccer, and volleyball (although indoor volleyball competitions remain prohibited as of Feb. 15).
Schools can hold their first games March 1 and can continue for six weeks.
To recap, according to the OSAA, indoor full-contact sports remain prohibited; non-contact training and conditioning is allowed; outdoor full-contact sports are allowed in moderate and lower risk counties; outdoor full-contact sports are allowed in extreme or high counties with conditions.
One change that came down last week in Washington was to allow cross country runners to remove their masks once races begin.
Limitations remain regarding the number of competitors allowed in a race.
