South Wasco Footballl

Colby Brace (#16) carries the ball as his Redsides teammates block for him.

The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-0) had a great start in their OSAA Class 1A six-man football season opener, as they won 57-6 at home Sept. 1 over the Huntington High Locomotives (0-1) in a nonleague game in Maupin.

The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain, played their starters on the first two offensive series and then they were substituted out of the game and replaced by backup players for the remainder of the contest. The Redsides led 34-0 at halftime.