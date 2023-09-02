Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-0) had a great start in their OSAA Class 1A six-man football season opener, as they won 57-6 at home Sept. 1 over the Huntington High Locomotives (0-1) in a nonleague game in Maupin.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain, played their starters on the first two offensive series and then they were substituted out of the game and replaced by backup players for the remainder of the contest. The Redsides led 34-0 at halftime.
“All our young guys did a real great job of getting after it and so we pretty much had our way with them (Locomotives) throughout the game,” said Wain.
Junior starting quarterback Storm McCoy was 3-for-4 passing for 84 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback George Barnett was 6-for-11 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Marcel Sandoval had two carries for 78 yards and one touchdown. Sandoval was 6-for-6 on conversion kicks. Junior running back Colby Brace scored on a 40-yard touchdown run.
The Redsides were led defensively by Joey Holloway (four tackles), Gavin Hagen (four tackles, two sacks), Landon Olson (six tackles), and Aiden Henderson (five tackles, sack).
The Redsides will play their next contest Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. (MT) versus the Harper Charter High Hornets (1-0) at Harper Charter High School. The Hornets won their season opener Sept. 1 26-20 over the defending state champion Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-1).
