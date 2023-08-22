Despite some changes for the South Wasco County High Redside volleyball team, there’s no reason to think that they won’t be one of the top Class 1A contenders again in 2023.
The defending Big Sky League champion Redsides reached the OSAA state playoffs a fifth consecutive season in 2022 and they’ll be seeking to extend the streak.
For the first time since 2017, South Wasco has a new head coach in Shelly Iverson, who was an assistant under former Coach Susie Miles for the past five years. Miles retired following the 2022 season. The Redsides graduated four seniors last year, including Big Sky Player of the Year, Kylie Iverson.
“In theory, it should be a smooth transition with the coaching change,” Iverson said. “We’re going to keep everything pretty similar; we had a very successful season last year. We have a great group of girls and our seniors have really stepped up and are filling in well for the graduated seniors that we lost.”
Eight players return from last year’s playoff squad, including seniors Espi Baca, Hannah Babcock, Julie Hull and Anabell Udey. Four other returnees include junior Macy Bell and sophomores Jayda Iverson, Justee Gotham and Tayler Brittain.
“We have some freshmen and sophomores who are really stepping up and playing well in practice,” said Iverson. “The seniors are really stepping into their leadership role very well.”
The Redsides had a 14-0 Big Sky record last year, 23-7 overall. South Wasco won a first-round playoff home game, 3-0, over the Southwest Christian High Wildcats of Beaverton. The Redsides followed with a 3-1 second-round playoff loss to Old Oregon League Champion Powder Valley (24-9).
“One of our goals is to win the Big Sky League championship again,” said Iverson. “We have most of our team returning, so we should definitely be right there and have a good chance to finish atop our league again this year. Another goal is to finish in the top eight and go to the state tournament in Redmond in November and I think that is a very reasonable goal for us.”
South Wasco, which started practice Aug. 14 with 23 players, opens the 23-game season with a rematch of last year’s playoff game against the Badgers at Powder Valley High School on Aug. 29.
“We’re going to have a really, really hard-fought match in our season opener and I expect that the game will go to five sets,” said Iverson. “We’ll have some good strong competition early in the season, but we’ll be ready for those teams for sure. The girls are ready to go, and they want to be successful, which is exciting to see.”
