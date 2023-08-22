Redsides and Huskies take Big Sky league

South Wasco sophomore Jaya Iverson during a match last season.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

Despite some changes for the South Wasco County High Redside volleyball team, there’s no reason to think that they won’t be one of the top Class 1A contenders again in 2023.

The defending Big Sky League champion Redsides reached the OSAA state playoffs a fifth consecutive season in 2022 and they’ll be seeking to extend the streak.