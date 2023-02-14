Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn earned three wins by fall and won a regional wrestling championship last weekend at Shelton High.
Polkinghorn pinned her way to the title in the 155-pound division of the 2023 WIAA girls 1B/2B/1A/2A Region 2 tournament. She qualified for this weekend’s state meet at the Tacoma Dome.
Polkinghorn’s win earned the Bruins 26 regional points, which placed them 19th as a team – out of 35 participating schools. W.F. West won the team championship.
Polkinghorn, 19-6 this season, won by fall over Aman Cheema of Aberdeen in the quarterfinals; topped Kallee Corey of W. F. West in the semifinals; and pinned Dakota Lees of Tenino in the title match.
