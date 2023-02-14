Wrestling at Columbia High School

Jessica Polkinghorn is pictured in competition earlier this season. She won a regional championship last weekend in Shelton High.

 Chelsea Marr photo

Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn earned three wins by fall and won a regional wrestling championship last weekend at Shelton High.

Polkinghorn pinned her way to the title in the 155-pound division of the 2023 WIAA girls 1B/2B/1A/2A Region 2 tournament. She qualified for this weekend’s state meet at the Tacoma Dome.