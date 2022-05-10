Hannah Polkinghorn’s hard work and talent were validated this past week, when she signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
Western competes in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Polkinghorn, a multi-sport athlete at Columbia High, was also recruited by colleges for her volleyball skills.
This spring, Polkinghorn and her Bruin teammates are trying to win the Trico League and District 4 track and field championships. Columbia will compete in the Trico conference meet May 13 at Seton Catholic in Vancouver. The Bruins will join schools from the Trico and Evergreen league in the May 19 District IV-1A championship meet. Columbia won the Trico meet in 2021 and was third in the District IV meet.
Columbia track and field Coach Jim Anderson said, “I am so happy for Hannah. She has worked hard to get to where she is today. She is a leader on our team and an example to her teammates that hard work does pay off. I look forward to following her collegiate career and wish her nothing but the best.”
Polkinghorn is ranked second among all Washington Class 1A athletes in the 100 meters, third in the 200 meters, and fourth in the long jump. She placed second in the 100 and 200 at the 2021 District IV meet, ran a leg on CHS’s second-place 4x100 relay and a leg on the Bruins’ 4x400 relay, which won the district title.
Commented