Wrestling at Columbia High School

Jessica Polkinghorn

 Chelsea Marr photos

Columbia High junior Jessica Polkinghorn finished fifth in last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXIV – the Washington state wrestling championships – at the Tacoma Dome.

Polkinghorn won her first two matches in the 155-pound 1B/2B/1A/2A girls division to advance to the semifinals. There she lost by fall to Belen Lopez of Lynden in the first round, which dropped her into the consolation bracket. Sadie Evans of North Mason ended Polkinghorn’s run for third place with a second-round pin.