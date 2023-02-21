Columbia High junior Jessica Polkinghorn finished fifth in last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXIV – the Washington state wrestling championships – at the Tacoma Dome.
Polkinghorn won her first two matches in the 155-pound 1B/2B/1A/2A girls division to advance to the semifinals. There she lost by fall to Belen Lopez of Lynden in the first round, which dropped her into the consolation bracket. Sadie Evans of North Mason ended Polkinghorn’s run for third place with a second-round pin.
That dropped the CHS junior into the match for fifth place where she wrestled Lilian Hale of Wahkiakum . Polkinghorn pinned Hale at 2:36 of their match.
Two weeks ago, Polkinghorn pinned her way to the title in the 155-pound division of the girls 1B/2B/1A/2A Region 2 tournament to qualify for the state tourney. She earned all her three regional wins by fall. Polkinghorn was also the 2023 sub-regional champion, winning that title three weeks ago at Washougal.
She won her first wrestled match at state – after a first-round bye – with a first-round pin over Emilia Klewin of Lind-Ritzville. Polkinghorn, who finished with a 22-8 record this season, scored 15 points for the Bruins, who were tied for 41st out of 94 scoring teams at state. Toppenish won the team title with 275 points.
Commented