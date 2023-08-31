Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles High Riverhawk football team struggled mightily a year ago when it was unable to finish the season. A year later, things are different.
The Riverhawks started practice Aug. 14 with 47 players and a positive, collective attitude in preparation for a full season in the Class 4A Special District 2. The player turnout is much greater than a year ago, when the Dalles had 28 players join then first-year Coach Marc Schilling.
Schilling and the Riverhawks competed in a jamboree, Aug. 25 at Estacada to help them develop their timing and rhythm prior to playing their first game. The Riverhawks open their nine-game schedule with a 7 p.m. nonleague road contest Friday against the Class 3A La Pine High Hawks (9-2 last year).
“We’re excited about going on the road for our opening game; it will be nice to get the kids on the field, get them tuned up and have them on pace to play a full game,” said Schilling. “It was kind of a tough situation in practice, dealing with a heat wave and then having poor air quality with the smoke-filled atmosphere we had in The Dalles. We had a very positive offseason though, and we have a lot of guys who are willing to step up and help us have a much-improved team this year.”
The Riverhawks finished last year with a 0-5 Special District 5 record, and they were 1-7 overall before forfeiting their final two games. The lone win was a 46-6 victory over winless Parkrose High in the home season opener.
The Riverhawks lost six graduated seniors from last year, returning 23 players from that team. Returning players who will help provide leadership for the Riverhawks include seniors Anthony Jara, Austen Manciu, Merik Peacock, Connor Sam, Brayden Paulk, Creed Westerfield, Alexis Valadez, Orlando Mora, and William Lee. Junior Emerson Traub, a 6-foot-2 quarterback, will help lead the Riverhawk offense and the backup quarterback is junior Leighton Voodre.
“Emerson did a great job with his offseason workouts, and he looked really good throwing the ball at a camp we went to at the University of Oregon during the summer,” said Schilling. “We have a real young team with lots of freshmen and sophomores for a combined total of 37, so it’s a large group.
“That’s something to be very excited about because they’ll stick together, and they’ll get the experience this year. When they’re juniors and seniors, then we’ll have a very solid team that will be capable of having some success. We’re excited about the youth movement, and we have a lot of talent there.”
The Dalles assistant coaches include Gabe Scherrer, Jacob Lemons, Kyle Lee, Shawn Manciu, Shea Macnab, and Nate Timmons.
“We have a well-balanced team in terms of specific positions, and we have a good group of linemen, so we’re very excited about that,” said Schilling. “I think the kids are learning the leadership culture that we have. There’s been many coaching changes in recent years, and this is the first time in many years that we’ve had the same coaching staff in back-to-back seasons.
“They’re a great group of kids and they’ve all bought in to what the coaches are teaching them. We spent lots of time during the summer going to football camps that have really helped prepare the team for the season.”
The Dalles joins a new league with Gladstone, Molalla, Parkrose, La Salle Prep, and Estacada. Molalla, Parkrose, and La Salle had a combined record of 3-24 last year.
“I think, overall, we’re in a spot where we’re still growing, we’re young and we’re going to have a lot of sophomore starters this year,” said Schilling. “A number of them had lots of experience last year as freshmen, and they’re ready to step up to the next level. We’ll be a little bit inexperienced, and we’ll have some holes as far as depth is concerned."
The Riverhawk ground game includes three players with varsity experience: juniors Austen Manciu, Julian Morehouse, and Elijah Cardona.
“Our goal is to have a 4-4 record going into our last game (Oct. 27 at Estacada),” said Schilling. “We’re hoping that the game will mean something and potentially providing us with a chance to compete for a playoff berth, so that’s our goal. The first goal of course is to finish the season, which was something that we couldn’t do last year.”
