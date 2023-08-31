The Dalles Football

The Dalles head coach Marc Schilling talks to the varsity team after a practice this preseason. The Riverhawks open their season against La Pine on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Dalles High Riverhawk football team struggled mightily a year ago when it was unable to finish the season. A year later, things are different.

The Riverhawks started practice Aug. 14 with 47 players and a positive, collective attitude in preparation for a full season in the Class 4A Special District 2. The player turnout is much greater than a year ago, when the Dalles had 28 players join then first-year Coach Marc Schilling.

Schilling puts his team through blocking drills earlier this preseason. 