The No. 6-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (4-3) won 7-2 over the No. 8-ranked Stayton High Eagles (4-2) in a nonleague matchup between Class 4A softball teams March 30 at Stayton High School.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, displayed a powerful offense, with three home runs, to overpower the Eagles.
“This was a big win for us over a very good team and so we’re really excited about it,” said Macnab. “I’m proud of the girls and they’ve been playing real hard in preseason to work out all the kinks and I was so happy to see the outcome of the game turn in our favor. The girls are playing amazing offensively and they’re just doing an outstanding job of hitting.”
The Riverhawks went on top 1-0 in the first inning when junior Jeilane Stewart (2-for-2, two walks) hit a solo home run, her second homer of the season. Stayton responded by scoring a run in the second, knotting it 1-1. Following two scoreless innings, Stayton got a run in the fifth to take a 2-1 advantage.
The Riverhawks, who were held scorelesss for four straight innings, moved on top 3-2 in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer by sophomore Despina Seufalemua (2-for-4, four RBI). The Riverhawks took control of the contest in the seventh, as Seufalemua hit another two-run homer. Seufalemua has hit five home runs and has a team leading 15 RBI this spring.
The Dalles junior Zoe LeBreton (2-for-4) also contributed to the Riverhawks’ offense, as she hit a two-RBI double in the Riverhawks’ four-run, seventh inning rally, extending their lead to 7-2.
Riverhawk senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas (six strikeouts, two walks) tossed a three-hitter. The Riverhawks had eight hits.
“Kennedy pitched a great game, and she did a tremendous job in only allowing two runs scored, so I’m pretty proud of her,” said Macnab.
The contest marked the fourth consecutive road game in four days for the road weary Riverhawks, who played three Class 6A squads in a tournament at Nelson High School in Clackamas March 27-28. The Riverhawks won, 14-4, over the Cleveland High Warriors (1-5), followed by a 9-5 loss to the Nelson High Hawks (4-3) in the second game of a March 27 doubleheader. The Riverhawks lost, 16-12, to the Lakeridge High Pacers (7-0) March 28.
“I’m really excited for our team, they’re really learning how to play together and I’m just looking forward to seeing what they can do throughout the season,” said Macnab.
The Dalles returned home for a matchup versus the Pendleton High Buckaroos (7-2) on Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks will play the Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles (1-4) in a Gorge rivalry nonleague contest Friday at 5 p.m. at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles. The Dalles begins its 15-game Tri-Valley Conference schedule April 10 at Madras High.
Commented