The No. 6-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (4-3) won 7-2 over the No. 8-ranked Stayton High Eagles (4-2) in a nonleague matchup between Class 4A softball teams March 30 at Stayton High School.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, displayed a powerful offense, with three home runs, to overpower the Eagles.