The No. 4-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks opened their 15-game Tri-Valley Conference softball schedule with three wins to solidify their position atop the six-team league standings.
The Dalles won the three games by a combined score of 47-1.
In their April 10 league opener on the road versus the Madras High White Buffaloes (0-3 TVC, 4-9 overall), The Riverhawks (3-0 TVC, 9-3 overall) took control with a 10-run third inning offensive surge. The Riverhawks then plated six more runs in the fifth to build a 17-0 lead and conclude the game early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
The Riverhawks’ pitching duo of senior Kennedy Abbas and sophomore Despina Seufalemua combined to toss a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk. The Dalles was led offensively by Abbas (2-for-4, two RBI), Seufalemua (2-for-2, five RBI) and junior Jeilane Stewart (2-for-4, home run, two RBI). The “Sister Act” of twins Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (2-for-3, RBI) and Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (3-for-4, two RBI) also contributed to The Dalles’ 17 hits.
In an April 12 home game, The Dalles beat Madras, 15-0, in four innings. Pitchers Abbas and Seufalemua again combined for another strong performance in the pitching circle by allowing three hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, was led offensively by Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (2-for-2, four RBI, home run), Madalynn Sagapolutele (3-for-3, two home runs, three RBI) and Madison Brock (1-for-3, two RBI, home run). The Riverhawks amassed 16 hits.
The Riverhawks then notched their third straight league win - and sixth overall – on April 14, 15-0, against visiting Gladstone High (0-3 TVC, 1-8 overall). The Dalles jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning, highlighted by Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai’s two-run homer. The Riverhawks, led by Abbas two-run homer, sent 10 batters to the plate, and scored seven runs to take an 11-0 lead after two innings. Kaleyah and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai each homered in the third to help The Dalles extend the lead.
The Dalles will face the Molalla High Indians (2-1 TVC, 3-6 overall) in its next game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Molalla High School. The two teams follow with a 4:30 p.m. rematch Thursday at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
