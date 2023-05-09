The No. 3-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks extended their win streak to 14 after winning three straight games last week by a combined margin of 43-0.
The Riverhawks played a doubleheader Monday at Molalla and with one win, they would have clinched at least a tie for the TVC championship, and they would’ve won the title with a sweep (result was after the printed edition deadline).
In the first of five consecutive road games, the Riverhawks won, 14-0, over the Estacada High Rangers on May 1. The powerhouse Riverhawk squad, guided by Coach Lindy Macnab, took control early by scoring eight runs in the first inning. The Riverhawks scored in every inning to get the lopsided win in a contest shortened to five innings by the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“Getting eight runs in the first inning was quite an impressive run and I’m very proud of my girls for getting their bats going from the start,” said Macnab.
The Riverhawks had 10 hits and they were led offensively by Madalynn Sagapolutele (1-for-1, two RBI, home run), Jeilane Stewart (2-for-4, RBI, home run) and Despina Seufalemua (2-for-3, RBI, home run). Eight of 10 Riverhawk players had hits.
Riverhawk senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk. Abbas has 99 strikeouts this season.
“Kennedy pitched a solid game,” said Macnab. “She has a .677 earned-run average, which is exceptional.”
Two days later, The Dalles followed with another impressive road victory, as they steamrolled the Madras High White Buffaloes, 16-0, on May 3.
The Riverhawks scored two runs in the first inning and 12 in the second for a 14-0 lead. Following a scoreless third, the Riverhawks added two more in the fourth to end the contest early via the Mercy Rule.
Eight Riverhawk players had hits. Zoe LeBreton (2-for-4, four RBI, home run), Sagapolutele (1-for-1, four RBI, home run) and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (3-for-3, three RBI) led the Riverhawks’ potent offense (11.5 runs per game average), which is ranked sixth out of 31 Class 4A teams. The Dalles has the No. 1-ranked defense, while allowing an average of three runs per game.
Abbas had another outstanding performance in the circle in hurling a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Playing their third road game in four days, The Dalles got another blowout victory in a, 13-0, win over the Gladstone High Gladiators on May 4 at Gladstone High School. The Dalles jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning advantage. After a scoreless second frame, the Riverhawks kept rolling offensively as they got two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to conclude the game early via the Mercy Rule.
The Riverhawks’ 12-hit offense was led by Sagapolutele (3-for-4, home run, season-high five RBI), LeBreton (2-for-3, two RBI, home run) and Seufaleumua (1-for-4, RBI, home run). Their solid offense again included eight players who hit safely in the contest. Sidney Newby (2-for-3), Stewart (1-for-3, RBI) and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (1-for-3, RBI) also made key contributions offensively.
The hard-hitting Riverhawks are on pace to break the state’s single-season record (53) for home runs. They have 49 with two games remaining - Sagapolutele leads with 12, followed by Seufalemua (10), Stewart (7) and LeBreton (7).
The Dalles plays Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Crook County High (8-3 TVC, 12-8 overall), followed by the regular season finale at home at 5:30 p.m. versus Estacada on Senior Night at 16th Street Ballpark.
