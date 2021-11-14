For the second time in two weeks, the Dufur High Rangers had the unenviable task of playing the No. 1 ranked Adrian High Antelopes in Class 1A eight-man football. Neither game was kind to the Rangers.
Dufur (6-5), the Special District 2 West Division Champion, faced SD2 East Division Champion Adrian (11-0) and lost 62-6 to the defending state champion Antelopes (2019) in an Oct. 29 district crossover game. On Saturday afternoon, the two squads met again in the Class 1A state playoff quarterfinals. Host Adrian won, 88-6, ending the Rangers’ season.
The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, reached the state quarterfinals for a 10th straight year. Adrian advanced to the semifinals and will meet the No. 4 ranked Lost River Raiders in a 2 p.m. contest Nov. 20.
“It was kind of a tough season because of all our injuries, and we never had the same group of kids together from one week to the next, so it was frustrating,” said Henderson, who had three players who suffered season-ending injuries. “That’s the way football is sometimes, and you have to take the good with the bad and that’s what we did.
“I think in terms of having success and playing longer, we did have success and we improved throughout the season. It’s over now though and only one team wins their last game and I think Adrian will probably win the championship.”
The contest marked the final game of the Dufur High School football career for seniors Jerald Hernandez, Peyton Beeks, Jacob Jones, Kaleb Pence, and Isaac Anthony. Pence and Anthony didn’t play Saturday because they were sidelined by injuries.
Commented