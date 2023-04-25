WHITE SALMON — Shawn Friese recently added another job duty to his already busy schedule – head football coach.
Columbia High School announced the hiring of Friese on Feb. 7. Friese’s experience speaks for itself. He has served as an assistant coach for the previous 14 years, with the last seven coming with the Bruins. Before he was hired at Columbia High School, he worked at South Bend High School in Southwest Washington.
Friese is an English instructor and also is the school’s drama director. In fact, he and his students have already begun work on a new drama production. Friese says that despite the season not starting for another five months, he has already started preparing.
“I’ve actually been doing quite a bit of preparation. I went to a coach’s clinic a few weeks ago, but really kind of trying to get a lot of the details figured out,” said Friese.
The football program has a combined record of 4-19 the past three seasons. Friese believes creating a culture and teaching fundamentals on every level is where they will begin to turn things around.
“Culture wins over scheme. Scheme is important, but if you don’t have the right culture, and you don’t have the right belief from the players and the buy-in from the players, then it doesn’t really matter what scheme you’re running,” he said.
Teaching proper mechanics with an emphasis on safety is at the top of Friese’s priority list. Football is one of the more physically demanding and aggressive sports, and he wants to minimize injuries as much as possible by educating the coaches and players on the fundamentals — especially making a safe tackle.
“I really think that tackling progression is really important,” said Friese. “It’s just changed so much over the years ... It’s going to be a part of practice, every single day. From a safety perspective, I think more so now than ever, safety in the game of football is important.”
Friese noted that he is excited for the group of returning players and hopes to instill a sense of confidence and discipline in his squad. Friese says based off last year’s team he is expecting a group of about ten seniors and more than a dozen juniors to return.
“We have a pretty good core group of guys,” he added. “And we have some young guys that are probably going to be fighting for some starting positions on the varsity.”
Summer training for the Bruins will begin June 5 and Friese says he is planning to bring the team to a team camp from June 17-20.
Columbia Athletic Director AJ Valencia says the entire athletics department is happy to welcome Friese into the head coaching position.
“Columbia High School is excited to welcome a new era of Bruin Football,” said Valencia in a statement to Columbia Gorge News. “With strong community support, we feel that Columbia Athletics is becoming more competitive in the 1A Tri-Co League.”
