Billette Photo.jpg

Football coach Shawn Friese will lead the Bruins into an offseason filled with optimism. Over the last three seasons, the Bruins have compiled a 4-19 record .

 Billette Photography photo

WHITE SALMON — Shawn Friese recently added another job duty to his already busy schedule – head football coach.

Columbia High School announced the hiring of Friese on Feb. 7. Friese’s experience speaks for itself. He has served as an assistant coach for the previous 14 years, with the last seven coming with the Bruins. Before he was hired at Columbia High School, he worked at South Bend High School in Southwest Washington.