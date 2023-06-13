Sawyer wrestling NEW.jpeg

Sawyer Muehlbauer wrestles an opponent at the WIAA Class 1A state finals at the Tacoma Dome in February 2023. Muehlbauer, who placed fifth, won three matches in the four-day national event. He split time at 182 pounds on Washington’s team with Jasper Armstrong.

 Contributed photo

Columbia High senior-to-be Sawyer Muehlbauer competed for Team Washington this past week at USA Wrestling’s National Dual Meet Championships.

The age 16U National Duals were held at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park., Ill., June 7-10. The Greco-Roman competition was last Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the freestyle competition on Friday and Saturday. The event features boys who turn ages 15 or 16 this calendar year. There were 42 state association teams registered in freestyle and 39 in Greco-Roman.