Columbia High senior-to-be Sawyer Muehlbauer competed for Team Washington this past week at USA Wrestling’s National Dual Meet Championships.
The age 16U National Duals were held at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park., Ill., June 7-10. The Greco-Roman competition was last Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the freestyle competition on Friday and Saturday. The event features boys who turn ages 15 or 16 this calendar year. There were 42 state association teams registered in freestyle and 39 in Greco-Roman.
Muehlbauer, who placed fifth at the Class 1A division of the Mat Classic XXXIV in February, won three matches in the four-day national event. He split time at 182 pounds on Washington’s team with Jasper Armstrong.
Muehlbauer, who won three of five wrestled matches at the 1A state finals for the Bruins during the high school season, wrestled with and against athletes who will compete for national titles and All-American honors at the USMC 16U Nationals in Fargo, N.D., in July.
Washington received a first-round bye in the freestyle competition and then beat Oregon, 52-20, in the quarterfinals. Ohio beat Washington in the semifinals, knocking it out of title contention. In the consolation semifinals, Muehlbauer won by fall at 2:46 over Evanangelo Mercado of Florida. Washington won that dual, 39-37.
In the age 16U Greco-Roman tourney, Muehlbauer won his first match by pin in 48 seconds over Broc Righter of Team Alabama. Muehlbauer also won another Greco-Roman match by fall over JT Smith of Team Nebraska.
Washington placed third in Greco-Roman Pool A, won by Iowa.
