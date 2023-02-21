Sawyer Muehlbauer, a junior from Columbia High, wrestled his way to fifth place at last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXIV at the Tacoma Dome.
Muehlbauer won three of five wrestled matches at the Class 1A state finals for the Bruins and also advanced in the first round with a bye. In the match for fifth place, Muehlbauer’s sixth over the two-day tourney, the Columbia High wrestler dominated Liam Bogle of Deer Park with an 18-3 technical fall at the 4:18 mark.
Muehlbauer proved his worth in the tourney by battling back to defeat Bogle, the wrestler who knocked him out of championship contention. The CHS wrestler, who was 41-12 this season, lost to Bogle by fall in the quarterfinals. Muehlbauer bounced back with a major decision and decision in his next two consolation matches. That put him in the consolation semifinals, where he lost a 4-0 decision to Ethan Frank of Deer Park. Frank went on to place third overall.
Muehlbauer closed his 2022-23 season with the redemption match in the 5th-6th place showdown, where he beat Bogle. The Columbia wrestler also won regional and sub-regional (Trico League district) championships the past three weeks.
Muehlbauer was joined in the 170-pound bracket at state by teammate Liam Steele, who lost both of his wrestled matches. Steele (23-15) lost to eventual fourth-place finisher Vance Lawrence in the first round. The CHS wrestler had a bye in the first round of consolation but lost in the second round to Genaro Reyna of Cashmere.
Columbia was 34th out of 44 Class 1A schools. Toppenish easily won the team title with 345 points, while Mount Baker was second with 93.
