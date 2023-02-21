Sawyer Muehlbauer, a junior from Columbia High, wrestled his way to fifth place at last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXIV at the Tacoma Dome.

Muehlbauer won three of five wrestled matches at the Class 1A state finals for the Bruins and also advanced in the first round with a bye. In the match for fifth place, Muehlbauer’s sixth over the two-day tourney, the Columbia High wrestler dominated Liam Bogle of Deer Park with an 18-3 technical fall at the 4:18 mark.