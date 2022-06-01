Umpqua Valley Christian of southern Oregon ended Dufur High’s baseball season Tuesday by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a, 4-3, Class 2A/1A state semifinal baseball win over the Rangers in Roseburg.
Appearing in the semifinals for the first time since 2017, the Dufur had an excellent opportunity to reach the OSAA state championship game for the first time ever. The Special District 7 Champion and No. 4-ranked Rangers (24-3) led 3-2 over the Special District 4 Champion No. 1 Monarchs (25-4) in the ninth inning. However, the Monarchs scored twice in the bottom half of the frame to advance to the June 3 finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The Rangers led 2-0 in the first inning before the Monarchs scored a run in the third and one in the fourth. Four, scoreless frames followed as the contest went into extra innings. The Rangers scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 3-2 lead but couldn’t hold off the Monarchs. (Read a more detailed game report and season recap in the next printed edition.)
The contest marked the final game of the Dufur/South Wasco County High School baseball careers of seniors Kaleb Pence, Conor Holloway, Isaac Anthony, Brock LaFaver, Carson Smith and Gabe Petroff.
UVC advanced to the final and will meet the No. 2-ranked Kennedy High Trojans (26-3) on Friday. Kennedy reached the finals following an 11-1 semifinal win Tuesday over the No. 3-ranked Knappa High Loggers (21-5) at Kennedy High School in Mt. Angel.
