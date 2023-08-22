In their third season as a member of OSAA Class 1A 8-man football, the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars are hoping that the third time will be a charm, as they’ll be seeking to reach the state playoffs for the first time.
The Cougars, guided by second-year head Coach Dave Devoe, finished with a 2-4 Special District 2 record in 2022 and they were 2-7 overall. Twenty players started practice Aug. 15 with hopes of improving on that record in 2023.
“We had lots of young players (five freshmen, three sophomores) and we had some key injuries that hurt us last year,” said Devoe. “We had a freshman quarterback in Jack Thiemann, who was just learning that position and we had a freshman (Carson Ramsay) running back, too, so we were pretty young.”
The Cougars lost six graduated seniors from last year, but they have six seniors returning who will provide leadership for the team. Those key members include offensive linemen Austin Fink, Jaeden Anderson, and Quinten Hanson, receivers Ethan McConville and Kayden Woodman, and running back Riley Smith. The Cougars also have eight other younger players in juniors and sophomores who made key contributions a year ago.
“We have a pretty good group of players this year and we also have some young guys too,” said Devoe. “We lost a couple of pretty good linemen from last year (graduates Isaac Marble, Nick Musheweck), so we’re working hard to replace those guys. The goal obviously is to win some more games than we did last year. We’re going to be better; the guys are more experienced, and they understand our system a little bit better, so I think they’re going to make fewer mistakes.”
The Cougars begin a grueling eight-game schedule by playing four of their first five games versus 2022 state playoff squads. The Cougars begin with their season opener Sept. 2 in a 1 p.m. nonleague matchup versus the Cove High Leopards in the Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School. The Leopards (3-3 SD2, 6-5 overall) reached the state quarterfinals last year and they lost only four seniors from that team.
The Cougars face the Elgin High Huskies (5-3 last year) in their Special District 3 league opener Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Elgin High School. It’s the first of their seven SD3 contests. The Cougars follow with their first home game Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the Perrydale High Pirates (7-3 last year) at Lyle High School. The Pirates reached the state quarterfinals a year ago and they will also be a strong team again this year after losing only five graduated seniors.
Lyle then follows with contests versus the St. Paul High Buckaroos (10-1 last year) and the Sherman/Condon High Huskies (6-3 last year). Both teams were state playoff participants a year ago.
Commented