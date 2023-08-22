Lyle Football

Lyle football prepares for upcoming season.

 Mark B. Gibson/file

In their third season as a member of OSAA Class 1A 8-man football, the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars are hoping that the third time will be a charm, as they’ll be seeking to reach the state playoffs for the first time.

The Cougars, guided by second-year head Coach Dave Devoe, finished with a 2-4 Special District 2 record in 2022 and they were 2-7 overall. Twenty players started practice Aug. 15 with hopes of improving on that record in 2023.