The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team lost its third straight Class 4A Tri Valley League contest, 53-46, to the Gladstone High Gladiators on Feb. 17 on Senior Night at The Dalles High School.
It was a costly defeat for the Riverhawks, though they still have a chance for a postseason berth.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, still have chance to earn an OSAA Class 4A state play-in round berth, but it’s uncertain at this point because of the complicated procedure involving rankings and the league standings of every team. A victory in their final regular-season contest - Tuesday versus the Molalla High Indians (result was after the printed edition deadline) – would’ve greatly helped the Riverhawks’ chance to qualify for a Feb. 25 play-in round matchup.
“We should still be alive for a playoff spot and hopefully, we’ll get a play-in round game,” said Rowland. “We just have to turn things around, get back to work and finish out the season and get into the playoffs, which is our goal.
“Things just didn’t fall our way the last two games. We can’t change what happened in the past, so we’ll just have to move forward. It was a tough loss (against Gladstone) and it was close down to the wire, but it just kind of slipped away from us at the end. They (Gladiators) just reacted a little better than we did to everything in the fourth quarter.”
The Riverhawks (4-5 TVL, 9-12 overall) took a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter against Gladstone (6-3 TVL, 13-9 overall). The momentum then shifted in the Gladiators’ favor, as they had a 10-0 run to go up, 43-42, midway through the quarter.
A three-point field goal from the corner by junior Will Lee (five points) put the Riverhawks up, 45-43, with 4:10 remaining in the game and it appeared to momentarily provide The Dalles with momentum. The Riverhawks then had costly turnovers on consecutive offensive possessions, while the Gladiators capitalized on their scoring opportunities and a 6-0 run put Gladstone up, 49-45, with 1:13 left in the game.
A free throw by Riverhawks junior Andre Niko (five points) made it 49-46 with 41.9 seconds left. Gladstone was able to sink four more free throws though following Riverhawk fouls and the Dalles was unable to score and get closer in the final moments of the contest.
Senior guard Josh Taylor led The Dalles in scoring with 14 points and junior Cooper Cummings scored eight points.
“It was a disappointing loss for sure,” said Schwartz. “We played hard, but we lost at the end, so we just have to keep working because we still have a chance to reach the playoffs. Senior Night was kind of sad for us, but it was cool.”
For Cummings, the contest was just the eighth game that he’s played this year as he had a broken wrist early in the season and then a concussion, which he recently recovered from.
“I’ve enjoyed the season, when I was able to play,” said Cummings, who returned to the lineup Feb. 14. “We should hopefully qualify for the playoffs and I think we still have a chance to do that.”
The Riverhawk seniors were honored for their contributions to The Dalles High School basketball program in a pre-game ceremony while accompanied by their parents on the court. Senior Styles DeLeon, who is sidelined with an injury, actually scored the first basket of the game for the Riverhawks.
There was an extremely nice sportsmanship gesture by the Gladiators and referees that made it a special ceremony for DeLeon. The Riverhawks got the opening tipoff and passed the ball to DeLeon, who made an uncontested shot. The Gladiators were then allowed to score on an uncontested shot, as well, making it 2-2 at the outset of the contest. Following a timeout, the game resumed under normal conditions.
“Senior Night is always fun, and emotions are always high, especially for the seniors, but it’s also fun for the younger guys too, because everyone gets to participate in the ceremony,” said Rowland. “They (seniors) are going to be walking away from basketball soon and some of them will move on to baseball after our season ends.”
It was not a happy Valentine’s Day for the Riverhawks, who lost at home, 70-62, to the Madras White Buffaloes (5-4 TVL, 12-10 overall). The Riverhawks overcame a, 21-10, Madras lead at the end of the first quarter. The Dalles outscored Madras, 22-10, in the second, which included a half-court buzzer beater by Kenny Martinez (12 points), putting the Riverhawks up, 32-31, at halftime.
Madras regained the momentum and took a, 49-45, lead after three quarters. Lee sank a jumper in the lane to give the Riverhawks their final lead of the game at 51-49. Madras then took control of the contest with an 11-3 run to take a 60-54 advantage. A three-pointer by Taylor trimmed the margin to 60-57, but the Riverhawks were unable to get any closer. Madras outscored The Dalles 10-5 in the final two minutes to pull away. Henry Begay led The Dalles with 17 points, Schwartz had 11 and Niko scored eight.
Commented