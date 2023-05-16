The Dalles tennis players Paul Kelly and Paul Capek rolled to the Special District 4 tennis championships in doubles last week and this week will compete in the OSAA 2023 state championship tournament Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University.
The Riverhawk doubles team, which finished third at the 2022 Class 5A state tournament, topped Four Rivers Charter’s Koda Alvarez and Evan Alvarez, 6-4, 6-4, in the district title match. The top seeds Kelly and Capek did not lose a set in their first two district matches — wins over Brandon Galvez and Antonio Cuevas of Riverside and Spencer Romans and Howie Rushton of Nyssa. The Dalles pair had a little more resistance in the semifinals, where eventual third-place finishers Nathaniel Jensen and Francesco Debellis of Baker High took three sets from them in a 6-1, 6-2 decision.
Commented