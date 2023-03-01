Congratulations to the team with a witty name, Who Gives a Split, the 2022-23 winners of the exciting Tuesday Nite Mixed league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. The Splitters, Kristyn Fix, Patty Morrissey, Patrick Olson, and Bill Morrissey claimed the crown in a four team total pins roll off last week. Since the Mixed league has two halves, the format for the season ending championship roll off includes teams that finished first and second in both halves.
Who Gives a Split won the first half and Double A Orchards finished second. Team Nishi won the second half and Taco Tuesday finished second. These four teams competed in the roll off for the league championship: Who Gives a Split 2,802 pins; Double A Orchards 2,713; Team Nishi 2,653; and Taco Tuesday 2,421.
Looking at these scores in the roll off, the final totals mistakenly give the impression that it wasn’t close as Who Gives a Split won by 89 pins. But, going into the third and final game of the match, Double A Orchards had an 83 pin lead. So, what happened in that crucial final game? The renowned windsurfer, skier, golfer and now bowler, the Splitters anchorman Bill Morrissey, is what happened. Bill’s left handed slants were spot-on as he rose to the occasion with a strike filled pro-like 255 game that boosted his team to a 1,022 pin finish. That big finale happens to be the highest team game posted in the league all season!
And it was a total team effort as all of the Who Gives a Split teammates bowled over their average in that final game: Kristyn was 31 pins over, Patrick 23 pins, Patty 17 pins and the big star, Bill, was a whopping 82 over. As a team they were 153 pins over their average in that third game. That’s how you win. Good job, Who Gives a Split.
If it’s any consolation, we’ve got to give an atta-boy to Joey Sheirbon, anchor on Team Nishi because he gave his best in the heat of this battle when it really counts, rolling an impressive 714 series, which was 120 pins over his average, the top individual performance by all bowlers in all leagues at last week. That big set put Joey on The Team of the Week, so, at least he gets something for his outstanding efforts!
Since the Tuesday Nite Mixed league has concluded, here are the individual highs for the 2022-23 season: High average, men, all-star Patrick Olson 222 pins per game (closely followed by Chad Mason at 219); women, all-star Nancy Asai, 196 (closely followed by daughter Ciena Brittle at 191); High 3 game series, men, Patrick Olson 755; women, Ciena Brittle 697; High game, men, Chad Mason 300; women, Nancy Asai, 268. Robert Reed rolled the highest three game series with handicap, 808.
Team of the week
Pat Olson 727
Joey Sheirbon 714
Steve Byers 679
Albert Frelix 664
Aaron Troxel 663
3,447 total pins
Here are the highlights from the other leagues:
In the Industrial, team MTS (Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt and Steve Byers) jumped back into first place with a 21-4 point blistering of OL’7-10. The MTS guys who already won the second round in the league have been on a tear recently and now they are in first place in the third round by 9.5 points over second place GB’s. Anchorman Steve Byers led MTS in scoring with a cool 679 series. Steve finished the night 100 pins over his average and his 679 made the Team of the Week again. Steve is on a roll!
Also, in the Industrial, Hood River Supply blasted Orchard Lanes 23-2 as Aaron Troxel’s thumbless power ball scattered the sticks to the tune of a fine 663 set. He’s got to be strong to toss the ball like that. And, as we’ve pointed out before, the major advantage of the two handers and by not putting the thumb in the ball is that this style helps greatly to increase revolutions on the ball. Again, more Revs equals more strikes It’s not as easy as it looks.
In the senior Colts & Fillies, Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) had another good week winning 3-1 over the powerhouse Rice Krispies trio, who didn’t have much snap, crackle, and pop this time. Cousins extended their lead in first place to five points over second place Skamaniacs.
In the Fraternal, Hood River Athletic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth) continued putting the pedal to the metal in round three of the league with a 21-4 point shellacking of Get Hu’sum BBQ. HR Club was paced by all-star Bernie Keys, who topped her average by 100 pins as she pummeled the pins to an outstanding 649 series. Plus, teammate Albert Frelix, who subbed for Josh Worth last week, rocked the sticks for the third week in a row with a 664 series. The Club extended their dominating first place league lead in the third round to 28 points over the second place MWB trio.
Also, in the Fraternal, James Youtsey rolled a nifty 658 series as he led his Red Rockets team to a 17-8 win over the first round winner Mt. Hood BBQ.
In the County, team Munsons extended their first place lead in the second half to two points over Pins in Low Places after they swept Yogi’s 4-0. In other action, Matt Stoneberg and Rod Pratt starred for their Incredibowls team in a 3-1 win over The BowLeeAnders. Matt notched a big 234 game and Rod rolled 222. And, finally, Cy Cannon’s 210 led his Split Happens crew to a 3-1 win over Lady Ballers.
Upcoming tournament
The annual Hood River City Bowling Tournament is scheduled through March 5 at Orchard Lanes. It’s open to all men and women league bowlers at Orchard Lanes. There will be four events: Team, doubles, singles, and all events — a combination of scores bowled in team, doubles, and singles, three games in each event, nine games total. There is also an optional prestigious scratch all events (no handicap) in which the winner unofficially earns the title as “The Best Bowler in Hood River!” Get your entries in ASAP to Patrick Olson at Orchard Lanes, 1141 Tucker Road, Hood River; 541-386-1326.
TOP SCRATCH SCORES IN LEAGUES LAST WEEK:
Industrial League (Monday 7:00 pm):
Patrick Olson: 258, 687
Steve Byers: 679
Aaron Troxel: 245, 663
Nancy Asai: 211
Tuesday Nite Mixed League (7:00 pm):
Patrick Olson: 247,245,235, 727
Joey Sheirbon: 244,236, 714
Bill Morrissey: 255
Chad Mason: 236
Nancy Asai: 205
Senior Colts & Fillies League (Wednesday 1:30 pm):
Mick Sherrell: 225
Lynn Spellman: 223
Ed Busick: 204
Bernie Keys: 201
Fraternal League (Wednesday 7:30 pm):
Patrick Olson: 237, 703
Albert Frelix: 258, 664
James Youtsey: 658
Lynn Spellman:236,236, 658
Bernie Keys: 236,231, 649
Levi Phelps: 241
John Riggleman: 238
Ciena Brittle: 215,213
County League (Thursday 5:00 pm):
Matt Stoneberg: 234
Rod Pratt: 222
Cy Cannon: 210
Michael Stenberg: 203
