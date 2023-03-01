CGN Kegler's Corner

Congratulations to the team with a witty name, Who Gives a Split, the 2022-23 winners of the exciting Tuesday Nite Mixed league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. The Splitters, Kristyn Fix, Patty Morrissey, Patrick Olson, and Bill Morrissey claimed the crown in a four team total pins roll off last week. Since the Mixed league has two halves, the format for the season ending championship roll off includes teams that finished first and second in both halves.

Who Gives a Split won the first half and Double A Orchards finished second. Team Nishi won the second half and Taco Tuesday finished second. These four teams competed in the roll off for the league championship: Who Gives a Split 2,802 pins; Double A Orchards 2,713; Team Nishi 2,653; and Taco Tuesday 2,421.