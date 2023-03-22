Here are last week’s league bowling highlights at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes:
Team of the week
(Best three game series):
1. Patrick Olson, 682
2. Rod Pratt, 665
3. Jeff Brittle, 662
4. Steve Byers, 658
5. Ted Rosenberg, 649
3,316 total pins
In the Monday Industrial league, the best way to sum up the extraordinary exploits of team MTS (Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt and Steve Byers) is that they are unrelenting.
Not only did they win the second round in the league, in last week’s match, they beat the GB’s 16-9 to increase their big first place lead in the third round to an even wider 25 point margin over Pat’s Pro Shop. Since the Industrial league has a weekly 25 point system in all matches, this means that team MTS has an entire week’s pad to play with, so even if they didn’t win a point in next week’s match, going 0-25, they would still be in first place.
Guess who was the key man for MTS last week? If you guessed Steve Byers, you would be correct. MTS anchorman Steve Byers continued his beat down on the pins for the umpteenth week in a row as he rolled a lofty 264 game and 658 three game series (team of the week again!).
Here are last week’s noteworthy results from the other matches in the Industrial league: OL’7-10 was trounced by team Orchard Lanes 21-4; the Cereal Bowlers squeaked by Pat’s Pro Shop 13-12 despite the stout efforts of the Shop’s Joey Sheirbon who had that strike ball of his “in the zone” as he busted up the pins with a huge 270 game and 647 series; Kingpinz topped Hood River Supply 15-10 as Pinz anchorman, lanky Matt Hodges found the lanes to his liking as he notched a big 268 game; Mid-Columbia Diesel stalwarts James Klugel and Rod Pratt unleased their fury upon Lustre Kings, taking them down 17-8. James fired a robust 252 game and Rod anchored Diesel with a powerful 665 series (Team of the Week again!); and Collins Aerospace topped Randy’s Painting 17-8.
In the senior Colts & Fillies league, Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) increased their first place lead in the second half to 6 points over Rice Krispies.
In last week’s notable matches in the senior league, Awesome 3 lost to Cousins 3-1; Rice Krispies topped Jesse’s Team 3-1, mainly because Ken Kramer found plenty of snap, crackle, and pop as he notched cool 225 and 216 games on his way to a 611 series; We Tried beat Skamaniacs 3-1; and Team Marcus brought out their broom to sweep the Outsiders 4-0 behind the all-star slants of Bernie Keys, who rolled a beautiful 227 game in their match.
In the Fraternal league the Hood River Athletic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth) went ballistic again last week, destroying the powerful multi past league champion MWB boys 21-4. This big win increased the Clubbers incredible first place lead, to a whopping 55.5 points in the third round of the league.
Ken Kramer sure had “it” last week as he continued where he left off in the Colts and Fillies by damaging the sticks for the Clubbers by rolling a spiffy 602 series against MWB. It certainly appears that the Clubbers are a shoo-in to win the third round.
Here are last week’s significant results from the other matches in the competitive Fraternal league: Orchard Lanes blitzed the Red Rockets 24-1 as the Lanes big hook ball artist Jeff Brittle’s tossed a prime-time 259 game and 662 series (team of the week); and the BB’s crushed Bloom Auto Body18-7 as the BB’s resurgent Ted Rosenberg pounded the pins with a super 259 game and 649 set (Team of the Week).
Needless to say, Ted is a new man since he got his dupuytren’s contracture fixed on his bowling hand. This was Ted’s second 600 series in a row, and he’s raised his average 12 pins this season after getting hand surgery. That is an impressive improvement, indeed. Way to go Ted, and congratulations on making the vaunted team of the week, which just may be a first ever for you! Enjoy the limelight Ted, you deserve it.
In the County league, with just one week to go in the second half, the Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) moved into first place by 2 points over the pesky first half winners, the BS-ers. The Munsons won their match against the formidable Incredibowls 3-1 behind the timely shooting of Jay Slack, who rolled a 210 game.
Jay has been clutch in these past few weeks when Munsons have been in a pressure cooker to win matches when it counts, as they fight to win the second half and force a roll-off in two weeks against the BS-ers for the league championship. It wasn’t easy for the Munsons though as the Incredibowls Rod Pratt rolled a 222 game and his teammate Matt Stoneberg notched a 220 game in their match.
In other County league action, Save the Pins won 3-1 against the tough Pins In Low Places crew, even though the Pins all-star Melissa Werkheiser and Gordon Pillon threw 206 and 211 games at them in the match. The Helions beat the Gutter Girls 3-1; the Unbowlievables topped the BS-ers 3-1; the Bowleeanders swept the Lady Ballers 4-0; and the Yogi’s split with Split Happes 2-2, mainly because the Splitters Cy Cannon tossed a hot 216 game in the match.
In the most pins over average department, Neil Johnson was 119 pins over his average in the Colts and Fillies to lead everyone last week. Jeff Brittle was 107 pins over his average in the Fraternal.
Great bowling everyone and remember to support our sponsors!
High scratch scores in leagues last week
Industrial (Monday, 7 pm.):
Rod Pratt: 665
Steve Byers: 264, 658
Joey Sheirbon: 270
Matt Hodges: 268
James Klugel: 252
Patrick Olson: 248
Nancy Asai: 207
Senior Colts & Fillies (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.):
Ken Kramer: 225, 216, 611
Bernie Keys: 227
Fraternal (Wednesday, 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 238, 682
Jeff Brittle: 259, 662
Ted Rosenberg: 258
Stan Pratnicki: 246
John Riggleman: 245
Ciena Brittle: 225
County League (Thursday, 5 p.m.):
Rod Pratt: 222
Matt Stoneberg: 220
Cy Cannon: 216
Gordon Pillon: 211
Jay Slack: 210
Melissa Werkheiser: 206
