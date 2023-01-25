CGN Kegler's Corner

Last week, MTS won the second round in the Monday Industrial league. It wasn’t even close. MTS won by 31.5 points over their nearest competition, Hood River Supply. Congratulations to MTS teammates Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt and Steve Byers.

By the way, the MTS name was derived from the first initials of team members when Steve Byers’ son, Tyson, was the second bowler. Since those days they recruited Mac Proffitt to replace Tyson and it sure looks like Mac has played a key role in this success. They join round one winners, Pat’s Pro Shop as top seeds in the league championship bracket tournament held at the end of the season.