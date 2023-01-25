Last week, MTS won the second round in the Monday Industrial league. It wasn’t even close. MTS won by 31.5 points over their nearest competition, Hood River Supply. Congratulations to MTS teammates Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt and Steve Byers.
By the way, the MTS name was derived from the first initials of team members when Steve Byers’ son, Tyson, was the second bowler. Since those days they recruited Mac Proffitt to replace Tyson and it sure looks like Mac has played a key role in this success. They join round one winners, Pat’s Pro Shop as top seeds in the league championship bracket tournament held at the end of the season.
Being a top seed in the final matches is an advantage, but unlike most leagues, more teams in the Industrial have a chance to win the league at the end of the season. This unique format keeps more teams and more bowlers in the hunt for the top prize, which is a good thing that fosters good, old fashioned friendly competition right down to the wire.
If you finish hot, a team way down in the brackets can win it all.
The second round result wasn’t quite as dominating in the high scoring Wednesday Fraternal league. Bloom Auto Body won by 14.5 points over Hood River Athletic Club, which is still a significant number. Congratulations to Bloom Auto Body teammates, sponsor Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte and Bryan Mason.
Bloom Auto Body is a solid and formidable trio that carries a 584 team average, which works out to about a 195 pins per game average per man. That’s some pretty good pin busting in anyone’s book.
Bloom Auto Body joins the first round winner, Mt. Hood BBQ, in the league championship roll-off at the end of the season. In order to get a chance to win the Fraternal, a team has to win a round to get into the roll-off or get the lone wild card berth by taking the most points without winning a round. By way of comparison, Mt. Hood BBQ currently carries a 548 team average (183 per person), which sure gives Bloom Auto Body a big advantage in the roll-off, on paper at least. But when things come down to the nitty gritty bowlers often rise to the occasion, so averages don’t mean much.
Currently the wild card leader is the Orchard Lanes squad with 278 points, but they only have a five-point lead over the scrappy Hood River Athletic Club. Of course, this is all conjecture as we have 10 weeks to go in round three. Nevertheless, it’s fun to speculate, isn’t it?
By the way, Orchard Lanes has a per bowler average of 200 pins per person, which makes them mighty tough. Hood River Athletic Club has a 184 pins per person team average. The upshot of all of these mathematics is there are probably a bunch of crossed fingers hoping that the Orchard Lanes team doesn’t get in the roll-off. We can find motivation everywhere!
Our current Team of the Week features a fivesome of relatively familiar names. Orchard Lanes proprietor Patrick Olson (220 average) led the parade of big shooters with a 699 series that he fashioned in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Patrick is rounding back into form after suffering a painful right shoulder injury, which laid him off of bowling for a while. He’s a right hander and he says it still hurts but he’s found a way to roll the ball with less pain.
Newcomer Zach Farra (210 average) also stacked up the sticks with that power ball of his in the Mixed with a big 695 three gamer. Lanky Matt Hodges (197 average) fired a solid 686 series to lead all scoring in the Fraternal.
This is tremendous news because it confirms that Matt is fully back in action after suffering a stroke recently.
Local orchardist Joey Sheirbon also made it look as easy as picking cherries in the Mixed as he racked up a cool 680 set. And finally, to round this team out, who else is there but Lynn Spellman (210 average), our prolific pin punisher who punched out a fine 667 series in the Fraternal.
In the most pins over average department last week, Andy Culpepper led everyone. Andy topped his average by 116 pins in the County league.
Matt Hodges was next, as he beat his average by 110 pins in the Fraternal which propelled his BB’s team to a 17-8 point win over the M. Dragons. And finally, Helen Thurlow starred in the Mixed, where she topped her average by 103 pins which boosted her Gutter Dawgs foursome to a 3-1 win over the ever fearsome and always tough to beat first place Team Nishi.
Industrial (Monday, 7 p.m.):
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.):
Zach Farra: 264,v245, 695
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.):
Lynn Spellman: 235, 211, 615
Fraternal (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.):
Bryan Mason: 255, 235, 659
Ciena Brittle: 257, 201, 627
County League (Thursday, 5 p.m.):
