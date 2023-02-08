Bowling highlights at Orchard Lanes
Industrial League (Monday 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 256, 255, 723
Carl Casey: 257, 669
Nancy Asai: 246, 224, 645
James Klugel: 239
Currently team G.B. (Klayton Benefield, Hayden King and Jayton Muenzer) are in first place in the third round of the league with 40 points. Second round winner MTS is tied with first round winner Pat’s Pro Shop for second place with 33 points.
Carl Casey, Nancy Asai, Lenny Bunting and Hayden King starred in league action last week. Carl Casey beat his average by 120 pins as he cranked up a nifty scratch 669 series and his all-star teammate Nancy Asai joined in on the fun with a cool 645 set as their Orchard Lanes trio shot down Collins Aerospace big-time in a 23.5-1.5 point shellacking.
Lenny Bunting topped his average by 101 pins as he led his Kingpinz team a 14-11 point win over powerhouse first round winner Pat’s Pro Shop.
Hayden King was 99 pins over his average, which paced his G.B. team to a 21-4 point whitewashing of Hood River Supply.
Tuesday Nite Mixed League (7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 249, 245, 244, 738
Ciena Brittle: 233, 216, 202, 651
Carl Casey: 256
Jeremy Bloom: 246
Jeff Hasegawa: 240
Nancy Asai: 235,202
Warning! Battle stations! There are only two weeks to go in the second half of the spirited Tuesday Nite Mixed league and team Nishi (Jeff Hasegawa, Janet Kawachi, Stuart Kawachi and Joey Sheirbon) is leading by 5.5 games. And, since they bowl against the lone absent team in the league this week, they are a virtual shoo-in to win the second round. Then they would join the first half winner and previous league champion, Who Gives a Split (Kristyn Fix, Patty Morrissey, Bill Morrissey, and Patrick Olson) in the roll-off for this season’s league championship, which will be conducted in two weeks. Team Nishi is a formidable foursome who are always in contention.
In last week’s action, team Nishi’s Jeff (keep ‘em low) Hasegawa smashed a big 240 game to boost his squad to a 4-0 sweep of past champion Are You Splitting Me.
Key players on the tough Ten Pinnies team, all-stars Ciena Brittle and Chad Mason turned the sticks into sawdust last week. Ciena fired a big 651 series and Chad tallied a 645 set to engineer a split of two games each in a stand-off with the Mad Skilz foursome that are led by extraordinary finesse artist Jeremy Bloom who notched a 246 game in their slug-fest match.
Senior Colts & Fillies League (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.):
Mick Sherrell: 206
Bernie Keys: 201
Frani Thompson: 200
Currently, with 17 wins each, there is a three-way tie for first place in the second half of the league between Awesome 3 (Erma Hickman, Frani Thompson, and Gerry Cope), Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) and Skamaniacs (Karen Baumsteiger, Janet Harrington, and Dave Baumsteiger).
Fraternal League (Wednesday 7:30 p.m.):
Bryan Mason: 681
Levi Phelps: 238, 236, 666
Josh Worth: 663
Patrick Olson: 288, 650
James Klugel: 238
Ciena Brittle: 200, 200
Currently, team Hood River Athletic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth) has a huge hold on first place in the third round of the league with 47 points. The always dangerous team MWB is in second place with 33 points, but anything can still happen because there are eight weeks of matches left to go in the third round.
In last week’s action, Bryan Mason’s big booming hook delivered the goods once again as the renowned postman crushed a mighty fine 681 series, which was vital for his Bloom Auto Body team in their narrow 13-12 win over the pesky Tres Psicos threesome.
Josh Worth’s speedy, tight inside line was on the money like clockwork once again as he upended the sticks to the tune of an excellent 663 set that powered his third round leading hot as a firecracker Hood River Athletic Club trio to a 23-2 point broiling of first round winner Mt. Hood BBQ. Levi Phelps accepted the mission once again, as he almost always does, ending up with a devilishly good 666 series which keyed his past multiple league champion MWB boys to a 18-7 point frying of Get Hu’sum BBQ. Young Mr. Phelps has improved so much that he’s become a virtual strike machine now and has ascended to all-star status in Hood River bowling.
County League (Thursday 5 p.m.):
Melissa Werkheiser: 223, 219, 200, 642
Rod Pratt: 212,206
Andy Culpepper: 204
Currently, the first half winners, the BS-ers team (Mike Allen, John Griebling and Mike Schroeder) are tied with The Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) for first place in the second half. Both teams have won 11 games, but with seven weeks of matches to go all 12 teams in the league are still in it to win it.
Melissa Werkheiser definitely displayed her all-star talents last week as she topped her average by 129 sticks (which was the most pins over average by all league bowlers last week) as she racked up a beautiful 642 series. That splendid performance turbocharged her Pins in Low Places team to a 3-1 win over The Munsons.
With Melissa bowling so well (she rolled a lofty 223 in the first game,) you would think the match would have been a sweep, but the Munsons prevailed by one little lonely pin in the first game of the contest!
Great bowling everyone!
