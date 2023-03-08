Tuesday Nite Mixed league champions

Tuesday Nite Mixed league champions are Who Gives A Split, left to right, Patrick Olson, Kristyn Fix, Bill Morrissey and Patty Morrissey.

 Photo courtesy Jeff Olson
CGN Kegler's Corner

Jeremy Bloom, Rod Pratt, Nancy Asai, Dr. Kristen Kawachi and Janet Kawachi starred in the 71st annual Hood River city bowling tournament that was held last week at Orchard Lanes.

Jeremy Bloom won the coveted scratch all events title, Rod Pratt won handicap all events, Nancy Asai won the singles crown, and the dynamic team of Kristen Kawachi and Janet Kawachi won the doubles event. The Orchard Lanes trio of Jeff Brittle, Ciena Brittle and Patrick Olson won the team event.