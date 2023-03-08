Jeremy Bloom, Rod Pratt, Nancy Asai, Dr. Kristen Kawachi and Janet Kawachi starred in the 71st annual Hood River city bowling tournament that was held last week at Orchard Lanes.
Jeremy Bloom won the coveted scratch all events title, Rod Pratt won handicap all events, Nancy Asai won the singles crown, and the dynamic team of Kristen Kawachi and Janet Kawachi won the doubles event. The Orchard Lanes trio of Jeff Brittle, Ciena Brittle and Patrick Olson won the team event.
Turnout in the tournament was excellent, with more than 150 entries. Here are the top winning scores:
Jeremy Bloom stayed “in the zone” all tournament long, tossing a 699 set in doubles a 647 in singles, and the tournament high — a huge 761 in team, which put him at 2,107 pins to win scratch all events.
Jeremy averaged 234 pins per game in the tournament. As has been a long tradition, by winning the 2023 scratch all events title, this makes Jeremy, who is easily the nicest guy you could ever meet, the “unofficial best bowler in Hood River!”
Way to go Jeremy, you deserve it, great bowling!
Rod Pratt finished second in scratch all events, with 1,988 total pins (220 average). Rod rolled 696 in team, 647 in doubles and 645 in singles. All-star Nancy Asai had a marvelous tournament; she finished third in scratch all events with 1,883 total pins, a stalwart 209 average on consistent sets of 637 in singles, 628 in doubles and 618 in team.
Nancy had a feeling that her game was clicking so she bowled a second time in the singles event and tore the pins apart, shooting a splendid scratch 719 series, which totaled 776 with her handicap to win the singles crown.
As usual Kristen Kawachi did not disappoint — she had another great tournament. We are so glad to see her back in action; she is one heck of a bowler who always seems to be a major contender in everything she does. Kristen finished second in singles, massaging the sticks to the tune of a fine 730. Rod Pratt was just one pin back to finish third with 729; the ever-improving John Mayfield got fourth place with a cool 725; Robert Reed, who also had an excellent tournament, finished fifth with 721; and up and coming star Rob Miller rolled 718 to take sixth place.
Rod Pratt went even better in handicap all events, winning with 2,231 total pins. Kristen Kawachi notched 2,196 total pins to finish second in handicap all events.
Her best effort was a mighty fine scratch 623 series in doubles. As usual, it was a family affair for the bowling Kawachis. Kristen’s father, our inimitable local mentor to more bowlers than you can shake a stick at and ubiquitous man about town, Stuart Kawachi, finished third in handicap all events with 2,167 total pins. Stuart’s best event was doubles, where he posted a scintillating scratch 667 series, proving once again that he’s still got what it takes to knock those pins silly.
And it doesn’t end here. Kristen Kawachi and mom Janet Kawachi won the doubles event with a combined total of 1,481 pins. That big 667 set of Stu’s and partner, good pal Joey Sheirbon, added a 629 in their doubles, which earned them second just a tick back with 1,461 pins. Third place went to Robert and Austin Reed with 1,429 sticks. Ciena Brittle and star newcomer Zach Farra got fourth place with 1,388 pins.
Congratulations to the winning Orchard Lanes team, Jeff Brittle, daughter Ciena Brittle and Patrick Olson, who racked up a total of 2,167 pins. Mega hook artist Jeff Brittle led his Orchard Lanes trio with a cool 705 series and proprietor Patrick Olson wasn’t far behind with a 701 set. Ciena Brittle chipped in a solid 590 series.
Orchard Lanes edged second place team Nishi (Janet Kawachi, Kristen Kawachi and Stuart Kawachi), who knocked down 2,106 sticks. Third place went to Bloom Auto Body (Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte and Bryan Mason) with 2,061 pins. Auto body sponsor and long-time all-star bowler, the smoothest finesse artist bowler you will ever see, Jeremy Bloom was hotter than a firecracker on July 4 as he rolled a huge scratch 761 series in the team event, the highest set in the tournament.
Team of the week
Jeremy Bloom 761
Rod Pratt 724
Nancy Asai 719
Jeff Brittle 705
Patrick Olson 701
3,620 total pins
League play was reduced to the senior Colts and Fillies and the County leagues due to the city tournament last week.
In the senior Colts & Fillies league, Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) maintained their five point lead in first place. The powerful Rice Krispies trio moved into second place tied with Skamaniacs.
In the County league, team Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) first place lead shrank to one point. The BS-ers are breathing down the neck of the Munsons, just one point back, mostly because Andy Culpepper rolled a super 223 game to boost his BS-ers squad to a 3-1 win over Helions.
Pins in Low Places are in third place, two points back. All-star Melissa Werkheiser duplicated that 223 game, but her Pins in Low Places crew lost 3-1 to the Gutter Girls.
Highlights in County league action take a laser focus on Rod Pratt’s fantastic performance last week. It’s almost like he was just getting warmed up for his great showing in the city tournament.
Rod fired a monster 724 series to lead his Incredibowls team to a 4-0 sweep of the Yogi’s. That great outing was a whop-ping 154 pins over his average, tops of all bowlers last week.
In other County league action Brenda Lee was 106 pins over her average as she keyed her BowLeeAnders trio to a 4-0 sweep over Split Happens despite the Splitters main man Cy Cannon, who fashioned a 210 game in their match.
Great bowling everyone!
Top scratch scores in leagues last week
Senior Colts & Fillies League (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.):
Lynn Spellman: 237
County League (Thursday 5 p.m.):
Rod Pratt: 257, 237, 230, 724
Andy Culpepper: 233
Melissa Werkheiser: 223
Cy Cannon: 210
