Jeff Brittle bowled up a storm at Hood River’s legendary Orchard Lanes last week. He flattened those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins like they were his personal cannon fodder, rolling a perfect 300 game and a nifty 743 series in the hot-shot Fraternal league.
This was Jeff’s second career perfect game. Jeff has quite a reputation in local bowling lore. He’s well known as the hook maestro and for good reason. He rolls the biggest hooking ball we have ever seen. It literally hooks as much as is possible.
Let’s analyze what that means:
A bowling lane is 42-inches wide from one gutter to the other. That’s right, there are gutters on both sides of each lane. Not too long ago the big-time bowling powers tried to upgrade our image by renaming the gutters to “channels.” Isn’t that sweet?
Well, it didn’t stick. There is nothing wrong with the old, tried, and true. Regardless of what you call them, they are tough on novice bowlers because if you can’t keep the ball on the lane, it will get swallowed up by those gutters and you get “zero” for a score. Jeff Brittle is a long time and exceptionally talented pin buster. Those gaping gutters don’t bother Jeffrey. In fact, it is quite remarkable how he can release his ball with Formula 1 counter-clockwise buzz-saw revs (that’s what makes it hook, folks), essentially from the edge of the left gutter, whereupon it arcs all the way out to the edge of the right gutter and then back into the 1-3 pocket at the pins 60 feet away.
This means Jeff hooks his ball almost 5 feet in that span without it going into the gutters! He did that 12 times in a row in his first game to notch that 300 in the Fraternal league last week. Shall we call Ripley’s Believe It Or Not or the Guinness Book of Records? Nice bowling Mr. Brittle!
Last week the “elite eight” in the Industrial league battled it out in the first round of their bracket tournament for the league championship. Here are the results:
The No. 8 seeded Lustre Kings squeaked by the No. 1 seeded MTS trio, 13-12. We said it could be hard for the heavily favored MTS crew to overcome the per game 137 pin handicap deficit they had with Lustre Kings, and it came true. Steve Byers bowled well for MTS, rolling a 614 series but it just wasn’t enough. Lustre Kings won games two and three by less than 20 pins each time, but those two wins garnered them 12 points, which was simply too much for MTS. Told you underdogs could win.
No. 2 seeded Pat’s Pro Shop absolutely crushed No. 7 seeded OL’7-10, 24-1. Joey Sheirbon and John Mayfield did the heavy lifting for Pat’s Pro Shop. They showed up big-time as both of them shot their highest series of the season. Joey tossed a cracking 685 series, which was 100 pins over his average and John did even better, firing that speedy sphere of his to a fantastic 610 series, his first 600 of the season, which was 106 pins over his average. OL’7-10 never had a chance.
No. 6 seeded Orchard Lanes topped No. 3 seeded Mid-Columbia Diesel, 17-8, even though everyone on both teams struggled in this match. Orchard Lanes had a 40 pin per game edge in handicap, which ended up being the difference. There are days like this when the pins simply defy gravity and win. Better show next time.
No. 4 seeded Hood River Supply utterly thrashed No. 5 seeded Collins Aerospace, 24-1. Aaron Troxel and Woody Eskildsen starred for the Supply guys. Both of them also fired their highest series of the season. Aaron’s thumb-less power ball crumpled the pins to the tune of a 686 series, which was 101 pins over his average, and Woody’s down and in slants were on the money all night as he scattered the sticks with a beautiful 664 series that was 130 pins over his average. Supply would have beat everyone on this night! Can they bring it next time?
This week features the “final four” in the Industrial league bracket tournament: No. 2 seeded Pat’s Pro Shop bowls against No. 8 seeded underdog Lustre Kings; and No. 4 seeded hot as a firecracker Hood River Supply takes on No. 6 seeded Orchard Lanes. Two, four, six, eight, who do we appreciate?
This week the Fraternal league will conduct its championship roll off. This will be a three game total pins contest between the Hood River Athletic Club (all-star Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and all-star Josh Worth), Mt. Hood BBQ (Tylson Trout, Mike Bosse and John Riggleman), Bloom Auto Body (all-star Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte and Bryan Mason) and Orchard Lanes (Jeff Brittle, all-star Ciena Brittle and all-star Patrick Olson). This battle will be good to the last drop, come on up and watch the action.
High scratch scores in leagues
Industrial (Mondays, 7 p.m.):
Aaron Troxel: 244, 239, 686
Joey Sheirbon: 248, 246, 685
Woody Eskildsen: 664
Lynn Spellman: 259
Patrick Olson: 237
Fraternal (Wednesdays, 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 267, 257, 243, 767
Jeff Brittle: 300, 238, 743
John Riggleman: 246, 235, 696
James Klugel: 678
Josh Worth: 658
Skip Whitley: 237
Bernie Keys: 225, 202
