CGN Kegler's Corner

Jeff Brittle bowled up a storm at Hood River’s legendary Orchard Lanes last week. He flattened those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins like they were his personal cannon fodder, rolling a perfect 300 game and a nifty 743 series in the hot-shot Fraternal league.

This was Jeff’s second career perfect game. Jeff has quite a reputation in local bowling lore. He’s well known as the hook maestro and for good reason. He rolls the biggest hooking ball we have ever seen. It literally hooks as much as is possible.