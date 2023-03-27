Here are the ten-pin bowling highlights from leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes:
The prime season bowling leagues are winding down. There is just one week of regular action left in the Industrial, Fraternal, and senior Colts and Fillies leagues before the climatic battles for the league championships.
After this last week of regular matches, the Industrial league goes into its bracket tournament, which will decide the league champion. It’s a great format that gives more teams a chance to win the league. It amounts to our own variation of basketball’s March Madness.
Is there a favorite? Absolutely. Team MTS (Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt, and Steve Byers, 549 team average) has been on an impressive roll, literally dominating the league this season. As it stands now, MTS has a 22 point lead and will likely win the third round in the Industrial. MTS also won the second round, so if they take the third round they will earn the No. 1 seed in the bracket tournament. How many No. 1 seeds survived in this year’s basketball March Madness? That’s right, NONE! Underdogs can win. You just can’t count anyone out. The powerful Pat’s Pro Shop team (Joey Sheirbon, John Mayfield, and Patrick Olson, 581 team average) won the first round so they will probably get the No. 2 seed in the bracket. Whoever gets them will get a David vs. Goliath opportunity. We will have the full bracket line-up next week.
The senior Colts and Fillies meet weekly primarily to socialize, so they do not have a roll-off to determine a league champion. Instead, they only have half winners. Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, and Robert Godard) will win the second half. Awesome 3 (Erma Hickman, Frani Thompson, and Gerry Cope) won the first half. Congratulations to the half winners!
Hood River Athletic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth, 570 team average) will win the third round in the Fraternal. Mt. Hood BBQ (Tyson Trout, Mike Bosse, and John Riggleman, 544 team average) won the first round. Bloom Auto Body (Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte, and Bryan Mason, 585 team average) won the second round. After this week’s regular matches, these three round winners plus a wild card team that won the most points but didn’t win a round (Orchard Lanes: Jeff Brittle, Ciena Brittle, and Patrick Olson, 602 team average) will roll off in a highest total pins, three-game match for the league championship.
The Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) won the second half in the County league. They will roll-off this week for the league championship against the BS-ers (Mike Allen, John Griebling, and Mike Schoeder). This roll-off will also be a three game, total pins contest for all the marbles.
High scratch scores in leagues last week
Industrial (Mondays, 7 p.m.):
Nancy Asai: 246, 205, 203, 654
Senior Colts & Fillies (Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.):
Fraternal (Wednesdays, 7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 258, 246, 720
County League (Thursdays, 5 p.m.):
