CGN Kegler's Corner

Things are all quiet on the Southern front up here on the Heights. After the tumultuous events in the preceding week’s exciting city tournament, last week’s league action kind of paled by comparison.

Maybe it was just the lull before the storm as there are only a few weeks of league to go before we get into the nail biting roll-offs that will determine each league’s champion at the end of the season. OK, enough tired old cliches, here are last week’s league bowling highlights from Hood River’s Orchard Lanes: