Things are all quiet on the Southern front up here on the Heights. After the tumultuous events in the preceding week’s exciting city tournament, last week’s league action kind of paled by comparison.
Maybe it was just the lull before the storm as there are only a few weeks of league to go before we get into the nail biting roll-offs that will determine each league’s champion at the end of the season. OK, enough tired old cliches, here are last week’s league bowling highlights from Hood River’s Orchard Lanes:
Monday Industrial league: Team MTS (Mike Bosse, Mac Proffitt and Steve Byers) continued to dominate the third round and now has a huge 21 point lead in first place over powerhouse Pat’s Pro Shop. MTS anchorman Steve Byers has been hotter than a pistol lately, raising his average nine pins in the past two months. In that time period, Steve has averaged a cool 210 pins per game. He stayed in that strike zone again last week, pounding the pins with a steady 623 three game series, leading his team to a 22.5-2.5 point lambasting of the Cereal Bowlers in their match. The Pro Shoppers and MTS won the first two rounds in the league, so both of these juggernauts are already top seeded in the bracket tournament that will decide the league championship at the end of the season. It’s going to be a difficult task to beat these two high flying trios.
Here are last week’s noteworthy results from the other matches in the Industrial league: Collins Aerospace blitzed Hood River Supply 23-2; Orchard Lanes sanded Randy’s Painting 18-7; Kingpinz toppled OL’7-10 17.5-7.5; Lustre Kings polished off GB’s 16-9; and Pat’s Pro Shop burned Mid-Columbia Diesel 15-10.
In the senior Colts & Fillies league, Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) maintained their five point lead in first place. Skamaniacs moved into second place.
Here are last week’s notable results from the other matches in the senior league: Mick Sherrell fired a superb 226 game and 602 series for Jesse’s Team in their 4-0 blanking of Team Marcus; and the Outsiders deflated the Rice Krispies 3-1 despite the best efforts of Tony Teschner, who splashed a 200 game for the fizzling snap, crack, and poppers.
Wednesday Fraternal league: Hood River Ath-letic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth) increased their iron grip on first place and now lead by an incredible 41.5 points in the third round after they waxed the powerful Orchard Lanes trio 22-3 in their match last week. This time Ken Kramer rose to the occasion, rolling a solid 619 series that was capped by a lofty 243 game. Ken finished the evening 109 pins over his average. The Clubbers always seem to find a way to win each week; when one member is down, the others show up big-time. Folks, plain and simple, that is the definition of a good team. They hold each other up when it counts.
Here are last week’s significant results from the other matches in the high powered Fraternal league: Bloom Auto Body hammered MWB 17-8 behind the ever present pin busting talents of sponsor Jeremy Bloom, who shot a skillful 661 set that was highlighted by a near perfect 278 game. The win didn’t come easy though as young all-star Levi Phelps chipped in a fine 676 series for MWB in their losing effort. First round winner Mt. Hood BBQ rediscovered the strike zone as they roasted the Dragon gang 17.5 to 7.5; and finally, the BB’s Ted Rosenberg rose up to the challenge and rolled a nifty 243 game and 615 series to knock off Tres Psicos 16-9.
In the County league, excitement always abounds. With just two weeks to go in the second half, BS-ers (Mike Allen, John Griebling and Mike Shroeder) swept their match 4-0 against the formidable Pins in Low Places crew to move into a first place tie with Munsons (Dane Backman, Tommy Hood, and Jay Slack) with 25 points each. This time the BS-ers were paced by super sub Andy Culpepper who tossed three solid games that were each 30 pins over his average, plus Mike Allen was 124 pins over his average for the session. Mike led all bowlers in all leagues in the most pins over average department last week. No wonder the BS-ers won all four points last week.
With just two weeks to go in the round, these two teams are now five points ahead of the third place team, which means they are the odds on favorites to win the second half. There is still room for a Silky Sullivan come from behind dark horse to win the second half, but as it stands now, this also has the ominous potential to be anticlimactic because BS-ers already won the first half. If they also win the second half, they will automatically become the County league champions for the 2022-23 season. So, get with it Munsons, if you want to have a chance to win the league, you’ve got to win he second half to force a roll-off against your nemesis The BS-ers.
Last week, the Munsons did show just how tough they are in their match with Split Happens. Split Happens teammates Cy Cannon and Mark Bakurjian gave the pins fits in the match. Cy notched a 204 game and Mark went even better with a 211 game, plus Mark’s series was 107 pins over his average. Despite these mighty efforts, the Munsons cool anchorman Jay Slack countered by rolling three solid, consistent games that were instrumental in forging his team’s critical 3-1 win over the Splitters.
Here are last week’s notable results from the other matches in the County league which were mostly just a few pins apart despite the following lopsided outcomes: Save the Pins swept The Gutter Girls 4-0; Helions beat the Unbowlievables 3-1; in another close match where the games were only three to 30 pins apart, The BowLeeAnders edged the Yogi’s 3-1; and, finally, the Lady Ballers topped the mighty Incredibowls 3-1, despite Rod Pratts sharp 635 series for the losers.
(Best three-game series):Team of the week
1. Patrick Olson, 694
2. Levi Phelps, 676
3. Jeremy Bloom, 661
4. Rod Pratt, 635
5. Bryan Mason, 626
3,292 total pins
Top scratch scores in leagues last week
Industrial: Patrick Olson: 235, 694; Joey Sheirbon: 236; Nancy Asai: 200
Senior Colts & Fillies: Mick Sherrell: 226, 602; Dick Sherrell: 236; Bernie Keys: 201; Tony Teschner: 200
Fraternal: Levi Phelps: 676; Jeremy Bloom: 278, 661; Ken Kramer: 243; Ted Rosenberg: 243; John Riggleman: 237; Ciena Brittle: 216
County League: Rod Pratt: 222, 210, 203, 635; Mark Bakurjian: 211; Cy Cannon: 204
