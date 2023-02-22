Here are the bowling league highlights at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week.
Team of the week
(Best three game series)
1. Pat Olson 705
2. Josh Worth 689
3. Lynn Spellman 684
4. Steve Byers 679
5. Zach Farra 667
3,424 total pins
Big changes happened in the Industrial league in the first week of December 2022. That’s when a new team of 19 year old youngsters Klayton Benefield, Hayden King and Jayton Muentzer joined the league, and they called their team the GB’s. Of course, that’s an abbreviation for their team’s name. And, for us old folks it doesn’t stand for the Gibb Brothers. In order to maintain proper decorum in the newspaper, let’s just keep it as the GB’s. Their actual team’s name isn’t x rated, it’s just a trifle off color for some sensitive folks.
These “kids” bring badly needed exuberance to our great game. They certainly didn’t have prior league experience and they probably didn’t even have much bowling experience period. But they had the gumption to join up and face those fearsome league bowlers that so many of you out there in TV land are so afraid of. That’s just plain nuts because league bowlers are the nicest people you could ever meet. Jayton and Hayden have adopted the two handed bowling style. As we have noted before, two handers have quite an advantage because that style allows them to put more revolutions on the ball. More “Revs” equals more hook and more strikes if you can keep the ball under control.
Well, guess what, here we are a couple of weeks into February and look who is in first place in the 12 team Industrial league. It’s the GB’s! Last week they held on to first place in the third round by 3.5 points over the surging and very experienced MTS trio. GB’s Hayden King is our bowler of the week because he topped his average by a whopping 155 pins, which was the best performance by all bowlers in all leagues at Orchard Lanes last week. Hayden’s teammate Jayton Muenzer also beat his average by 123 sticks as they paced their 18-7 point win over the tough Randy’s Painting trio.
Even with those two great outings, it wasn’t easy. Making it rough for the GB boys was the painter’s key man this week, Albert Frelix, who fired a stellar 660 series, which was 138 sticks over his average. Albert is a very familiar face at the lanes because he’s what is known as a practice hound. And, folks, if you didn’t notice, this is the second week in a row that Albert has rolled over a scratch 650 three game series. Do you think he’s found something? That is plain good bowling, pure and simple.
As we noted earlier, the surging powerhouse MTS crew waxed Kingpinz 23.5-1.5 points last week behind Steve Byers pin busting as he racked up a cool 679 three gamer. That set was 106 pins over his average, and it put him on the Team of the Week again. Steve has made the Fab Five several times this season which is a pretty good indicator that he’s giving the pins fits. Looking at the overall records for the season, MTS is the total points leader by a wide margin. They are definitely hard to beat and having taken the second round, MTS is a top seed to win the league championship in the season ending bracket tournament.
Not much else matters in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league as it’s roll-off time for the championship. Facing off this week are the first half victors Who Gives A Split (Kristyn Fix, Patty Morrissey, Bill Morrissey, and Patrick Olson) against the recently anointed second half conquerors Team Nishi (Jeff Hasegawa, Janet Kawachi, Stuart Kawachi and Joey Sheirbon). This should be a good one between two fine competitive teams.
Zach Farra would probably disagree that nothing else except the roll-off matters in the Mixed league because he notched an excellent 667 set in a substitute role for Double A Orchards last week. That effort was good enough to put him on the Team of the Week again and Zach’s heroics were mighty fine, but they only garnered a 2-2 point split with the resilient Gutter Dawgs in their match.
Still a long way to go in the second half of the Senior Colts and Fillies league, but Cousins (Joella Dethman, Margaret Godard, Robert Godard, and Paul Dethman) now have a three point lead in first place over Skamaniacs.
In the Fraternal league, the white hot Hood River Athletic Club (Bernie Keys, Ken Kramer, and Josh Worth) increased their stranglehold on first place to 23 points over MWB. The did so due to an 18-7 point win over the BBs thanks to fine contributions from their all-star lead-off legend, Bernie Keys, who fashioned a nice 617 series, plus teammate Albert Frelix who starred in a substitute role firing a cool 625 set and quite possibly the hottest bowler in town, anchorman Josh Worth, who continued his unprecedented assault on the sticks with a solid 689 three gamer that also earned him a spot on the Big Five. HRAC would have won many more points with a great outing like they all had, but emerging power ball artist Zach Farra played super sub for the BB’s tossing a mighty fine 655 series that prevented a potential sweep by the leaders.
In other significant action in the Fraternal, James Klugel’s 657 set for Tres Psicos keyed their 17-8 point win over the powerful Orchard Lanes crew. Levi Phelps rolled a 654 series for MWB but it wasn’t enough as Mt. Hood BBQ survived with a 13-12 point win. Lynn Spellman nearly rolled another 300 game but left two pins standing on his 11th toss so he settled for a 288 game in his first stanza. He went on to post a 684 series that put him on the Fab Five, but that wasn’t nearly enough to beat the Red Rockets who finished up with a 17-8 point win in their match. And, with his 644 set, Jeremy Bloom carried his Bloom Auto Body team to a 23-2 point waxing of Get Hu’sum BBQ.
In the County league with five weeks to go in the second half, it’s currently a three team race for first place. The Munsons are leading with 17 points. The BS-ers and Pins in Low Places are tied for second with 16 points.
Individual stars in the County league were led by Jason Borton, who topped his average by 108 pins as he boosted his Save the Pins team to a 3-1 point win over The BowLeeAnders. And finally, all-star Melissa Werkheiser rolled a league high 564 series for her Pins in Low Places team who bowled over Split Happens in a 4-0 point sweep.
Great bowling everyone!
•••
Upcoming event: The annual Hood River City Bowling Tournament is scheduled to be conducted Feb. 26 through March 5 at Orchard Lanes.
This is a biggie! It’s a handicap tournament so everyone has a good chance to win. It’s open to all men and women league bowlers at Orchard Lanes. There will be four events: Team, doubles, singles and all events. All events is a combination of scores bowled in team, doubles and singles. There is also a scratch all events in which the winner unofficially earns the title as “The Best Bowler in Hood River!” Winning any of these events is quite a feather in your cap! So, get your entries in to Patrick Olson at Orchard Lanes, 1141 Tucker Road, Hood River; 541-386-1326.
Top scratch scores in leagues last week
Industrial League (Monday, 7 p.m.):
Steve Byers: 679 Patrick Olson: 242, 663
Albert Frelix: 238, 660
Aaron Troxel: 245, 655
Chris Huff: 243 Nancy Asai: 214
Tuesday Nite Mixed League (7 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 249, 698
Zach Farra: 278, 667
Nancy Asai: 237, 204, 626
Aaron Asai: 235
Ciena Brittle: 204
Senior Colts & Fillies League (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.):
Lynn Spellman: 215
Bernie Keys: 211
Fraternal League (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.):
Patrick Olson: 289, 705
Josh Worth: 242, 689
Lynn Spellman: 288, 684
James Klugel: 268, 657
Zach Farra: 247, 655
Levi Phelps: 235, 654
Bernie Keys: 224, 203, 617
Jeremy Bloom: 243
James Youtsey: 242
Ciena Brittle: 203
County League (Thursday, 5 p.m.):
Jay Slack: 201
Rod Pratt: 200
Commented