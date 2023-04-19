Last week Bloom Auto Body won the Fraternal league in a three game total pin roll-off between the three round winners and a wild card team who had the most points but didn’t win a round. Here are the resulting pin totals for the roll-off teams:
No. 1. Bloom Auto Body (won 2nd round), 2,049 pins.
No. 2. Orchard Lanes (wild card), 2,026 pins.
No. 3. Hood River Athletic Club (won third round),1,899 pins.
No. 4. Mt. Hood BBQ (won first round), 1,895 pins.
As you can see, it was close. The winning margin for Bloom Auto Body was only 23 pins more than Orchard Lanes. To put this in another perspective, the Bloom Auto Body team came in with a 586 average, which equates to a 195 average per person. That’s a solid team. In the roll off they averaged 204 a person, which is 9 pins over their entering average. The powerful Orchard Lanes crew came in with a 610 average which equates to a 203 average per person. In the roll off they averaged 209 a person which is 6 pins over their entering average.
That’s the reason why Bloom won; they simply bowled more pins over their average than Orchard Lanes. Sponsor Jeremy Bloom, the staccato stepping pin buster from Parkdale with the smooth, effortless release led everyone in scoring with a timely 702 series which was 75 pins over his average.
Jeremy is an all-star bowler who was able to take his formidable ten-pin talents to another level at precisely the right time.
Teammate Mark Chabotte joined in with Jeremy on that infectious momentum and bowled 72 pins over his average. Those two guys definitely showed up for crunch time.
What about the Orchard Lanes crew? Anchorman Patrick Olson essentially bowled his average and so did teammate Ciena Brittle. Lead-off man for the lanes, Jeff Brittle, who has been hot lately, topped his average by 51 sticks, but that just wasn’t enough. The roll-off MVP goes to Jeremy Bloom and hearty, well-earned congratulations are in order to Bloom Auto Body, Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte and Bryan Mason, the 2022-23 champions of the hot-shot Fraternal league.
Winning the Fraternal is important because it takes some mighty fine bowling: Over the span of 8 months of tough head-to-head action, through the good days when the pins cooperate and the bad days when they do not, to finish in first place in the challenging Fraternal league. Great bowling!
•••
Here are the individual high scores in the Fraternal league for the 2022-23 bowling season:
High average, men, Patrick Olson 222; women, Ciena Brittle 191; High Series, men, Lynn Spellman 769; women, Bernie Keys 668; High game, men, Lynn Spellman 300; women, Ciena Brittle 267; most individual points won, Rob Miller and Mike Bosse 52.
We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who bowled in the Fraternal league this season. It’s a great league. We miss you already and look forward to seeing you next September when the 2023-24 season starts. Please don’t be a stranger this summer, come on in to say hi and bowl a few games to stay in touch with this great game.
•••
Last week the “final four” matches were conducted in the Industrial league championship bracket tournament. Here are the results:
No. 2 seeded Pat’s Pro Shop hammered No. 8 seeded Lustre Kings 23-2. The Cinderella run for the underdog Kings is over. They never had a chance, getting swept in the first game of the match and were only able to win 1 point in the second game.
The match was over at that point. All-star Patrick Olson led the heavily favored shop trio with a 645 three game series. Joey Sheirbon chipped in 226 and 216 games plus John Mayfield punched out a 212 for the victors.
No. 6 seeded Orchard Lanes topped No. 4 seeded Hood River Supply, 17-8. All-star Nancy Asai rose to the occasion for the Lanes squad. She blitzed the sticks right out of the gate with a dominating 258 that powered the Lanes to a sweep in the first game of the match. Supply bounced right back in the second game, sweeping the Lanes behind Woody Eskidsen’s timely 214. So, at that point the contest was dead even. It all came down to the third and final game which Supply won by just 22 pins. Overall, this match was close, it could have gone either way, Supply won total pins for the three games by only 24 pins.
Next week, No. 2 seeded Pat’s Pro Shop will bowl no. 6 seeded Orchard Lanes in a final three game match for the championship of the Industrial League. This shapes up to be a classic battle, one all-star vs. another in the anchor slot, an improving newcomer and three long-time gritty pin-busting leaguers who have shown they can hold their own in crunch time.
High scratch scores in leagues
Industrial (Monday 7 p.m.):
Steve Byers: 240, 653
Nancy Asai: 258, 200, 651
Randy Nieto: 247
Fraternal (Wednesday 7 p.m.):
Jeremy Bloom: 260, 702
Josh Worth: 246, 680
Lynn Spellman: 247, 236, 674
Patrick Olson: 244, 663
Stan Pratnicki: 255, 651
Jeff Brittle: 243
Quinton Cox: 235
Ciena Brittle: 228
