Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Gabe Petroff swings through a pitch during The Hustlers’ game against the Post 58 Crushers on June 10 at Regis High School in Stayton, Ore. The Hustlers won both games 8-6 and 10-4 and are scheduled to take the diamond again on June 17 at 1 p.m. against the Portland Barbers.
Gabe Petroff swings through a pitch during The Hustlers’ game against the Post 58 Crushers on June 10 at Regis High School in Stayton, Ore. The Hustlers won both games 8-6 and 10-4 and are scheduled to take the diamond again on June 17 at 1 p.m. against the Portland Barbers.
Chelsea Marr photo
Catcher Cooper Klindt during The Hustlers’ game against the Post 58 Crushers on June 10.
The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers opened the summer league season by sweeping an American Legion baseball doubleheader, 8-6 and 10-4, over the Post 58 Crushers June 10 at Regis High School in Stayton.
The Hustlers (a triple A Legion team), guided by first-year Head Coach Chad Smith, displayed a solid offensive attack, while scoring four runs in the second inning, one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth in the opener.
“The boys played well, and we have a pretty darn good team with a lot of talent,” said Smith. “We had quite a few errors in both games, but they overcame their mistakes and were able to come back and worked hard to get two wins. These kids have great attitudes; they just want to play ball and it’s such a great feeling as a coach to be able to work with young men who want to learn and get better.”
In Game 1, the Hustlers’ offense was led by the duo of 2023 The Dalles High graduates Nathan Hedges (2-for-3, two runs scored) and Diego Gonzalez (2-for-4, two runs). The Hustlers’ 1-2 pitching duo of 2023 The Dalles High graduates Riley Brock and Braden Schwartz combined Goldendale High incoming senior Cameron Groves.
“We had outstanding pitching and Diego played a hell of a game in the outfield and nothing got past him,” said Smith. “We limited Riley and Braden’s pitch count to 45 so that we could use them in other games this week.”
In Game 2, the Hustlers again quickly demonstrated their potent offense, as they scored two runs in the first inning, four in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
The Hustlers were led offensively by Schwartz (4-for-5), The Dalles incoming senior Nolan Donivan (3-for-5), and Goldendale High junior Jackson Gamble (3-for-5). The pitching duo of starter Avery Schwartz and Columbia High junior reliever Kai Brasuell combined to help lead the Hustlers to the victory.
“We really had a pleasant surprise in seeing how well Kai was pitching,” said Smith. “Kai throws really well and he has good velocity and he hits his spots well.”
The Hustlers played a Gorge rivalry contest Tuesday at home when they faced the Hood River Valley High Eagles’ summer league squad (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“It was good experience in my first game as a head coach, but my job is so much easier with having such a great assistant coach like Ken Brock,” said Smith. “He’s so smart; he’s very helpful with his excellent baseball savvy and he knows most of these boys better than I do, so I’m always listening to his ideas. He could be a very good head coach and it’s nice having him in my corner.”
The Hustlers have a grueling upcoming schedule with three doubleheaders in four days, beginning with a 1 p.m. June 17 home matchup versus the Portland Barbers, followed by a June 19, 5 p.m. road game at West Linn. The Hustlers return home for a 5 p.m. contest June 20 against the Yakima Beetles. West Linn’s high school team has won the past two Class 6A state baseball championships.
The Hustlers’ single A squad plays its season opener Wednesday with a 6 p.m. road game at Sherwood, followed by doubleheaders June 17 at St. Helens and June 18 at Mountainside High School in Beaverton.
Commented