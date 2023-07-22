Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Needing a win to avoid being eliminated in the American Legion Baseball Single A state playoffs, the Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers 17U squad did exactly what they needed to do by getting a 10-7 win over the Tigard Tigers Friday in Redmond.
The Hustlers (2-1 AL Playoffs, 15-11 overall), guided by Coach Pat Clark, advanced to Saturday’s semifinals and they’ll play Roseburg (2-1 AL Playoffs) in a matchup tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. If the Hustlers win Saturday, they’ll play in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game versus SunWest Redmond (3-0 AL Playoffs). A loss on Saturday would eliminate the Hustlers from the six-team, double-elimination tourney.
“It was a close game through four innings, but we just quite couldn’t break through,” said Clark. “Evan Ortega and Sterling Coburn both had two RBI singles to help fuel a rally for us and get a lead in the fifth inning. We made it a little more interesting than I wanted it to be at the end though. Avery Schwartz pitched a great game and that’s exactly what we needed him to do. We’re not done yet in this tournament and getting to play on Saturday is an accomplishment in its own. Now we’re in the semifinals and I’m proud of everyone for helping us get a huge win.”
In the rematch of a July 9 contest between the same two squads (a 6-5 Hustlers win at Tigard), the Hustlers overcame a 1-0 first inning deficit against Tigard’s 18U squad.
The Hustlers scored two runs in the second, highlighted by an RBI single by Columbia High junior Wyatt Stelma (1-for-2), and they gained a 2-1 lead after two innings. Following a scoreless third frame, Tigard responded by adding a run in the fourth, knotting it 2-2.
The Hustlers then took control of the contest in the fifth when they scored eight runs to build a 10-2 advantage. Tigard then answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and they added two in the seventh for the final margin. Tigard (1-2 AL Playoffs) was eliminated from the tournament after losing a second game.
The Hustlers outhit Tigard 10-6 and they were led on offense by Will Booth (2-for-3, two RBI), Sam Shaver (1-for-3, two RBI), Ortega (2-for-2, two RBI) and Coburn (1-for-1, two RBI). Starting pitcher Schwartz had a strong performance with five strikeouts in six innings pitched. The Dalles High incoming freshman Tristan Schofield pitched the seventh inning and didn’t allow a hit in a solid relief performance on the mound.
