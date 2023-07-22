Hustlers

Hustlers face Roseburg for a chance to play in the championship game on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

 Needing a win to avoid being eliminated in the American Legion Baseball Single A state playoffs, the Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers 17U squad did exactly what they needed to do by getting a 10-7 win over the Tigard Tigers Friday in Redmond. 

 The Hustlers (2-1 AL Playoffs, 15-11 overall), guided by Coach Pat Clark, advanced to Saturday’s semifinals and they’ll play Roseburg (2-1 AL Playoffs) in a matchup tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. If the Hustlers win Saturday, they’ll play in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game versus SunWest Redmond (3-0 AL Playoffs). A loss on Saturday would eliminate the Hustlers from the six-team, double-elimination tourney.